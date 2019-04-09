‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Shares New Photo of His Wife Beth Chapman Amid Cancer Battle

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman shared a new photo of his wife, Beth Chapman, on Instagram Wednesday as the couple works on their new show for WGN.

The new photo shows Beth getting out of a car, sticking her tongue out at Chapman. “Property Of DOG,” Chapman wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “#WGN” and “#DogsMostWanted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans praised the photo, while others sent their thoughts and prayers to Beth as she continues her cancer battle.

“You still look amazing praying everyday for your cure for the crappy disease you and the rest of the world I hate it people who you care and love get sick it is so unfair keep the faith Beth you are a great person,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful Beth. God bless,” another wrote.

“You look nice and sexy god bless you Beth,” another chimed on.

“I hope you are feeling better for the moment and have a great day! I’m praying for you,” another wrote.

In January, WGN announced that Chapman and Beth will star in a 10-episode series called Dog’s Most Wanted. The network’s first ever unscripted series will feature the couple hunting criminals on the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives lists.

Meanwhile, Beth is still fighting throat cancer. Although she was declared cancer free in 2017, the disease returned in December 2018.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell,” Chapman told DailyMailTV late last month. “I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything.”

Chapman added, “Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. …She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

Beth’s first cancer fight was chronicled in A&E’s Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which showed Beth undergoing a risky surgery to avoid chemotherapy. This time, Chapman said his wife is using an alternative treatment that is not slowing her down.

“If this were me, I would be a big sissy. But not Beth,” Chapman told DailyMailTV. “She is still hitting the ground running with me. Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude.”

Chapman said he is praying for Beth non-stop and Beth hopes to spend every moment with her husband on the hunt.

“She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together,” he said.

Dog’s Most Wanted is expected to premiere before the end of the year on WGN.