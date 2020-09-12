'Dog Unleashed' Trailer: Watch the Preview for Duane 'Dog' Chapman's New Show

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman is taking fans behind the scenes of his latest hunts in the new series Dog Unleashed. The show will be available on a new streaming platform focusing on crime and justice documentaries. Chapman's team released a brief teaser for the new show on Thursday, showing off clips from Chapman's recent hunt in Virginia.

Dog Unleashed will only be available on Unleashed!, which will launch on Jan. 1. The 24-hour-a-day platform will include docudramas and reality television shows focused on crime, with classic shows and new originals. The network will be overseen by Ivo Fischer, a former talent agent at WME Entertainment. As for Dog Unleashed, the show will follow Chapman as he seeks wanted criminals instead of bail bond skips.

Back in July, Chapman traveled to Augusta County, Virginia to help authorities find Felix Chujoy, who was on the run for a month after local officials did not put a warrant in the National Crime Information Center until 13 days after Chujoy was indicted. A grand jury indicted Chujoy in May for making and distributing methamphetamine. It took Chapman about 72 hours to find Chujoy at his last known address. Chujoy turned himself in to authorities after Chapman found him.

Chapman was last seen on television in WGN America's Dog's Most Wanted, which showed his wife Beth Chapman's battle with throat and lung cancer, alongside him hunting down criminals. The show was a rating hit for the network but was surprisingly never renewed for a second season. Back in January, a source told The Sun Chapman was told the show was canceled, while TMZ reported a month later the show's future was "up in the air." Chapman could not wait for word from WGN though, so his team went ahead and filmed Unleashed in the interim.

Chapman's life also changed earlier this year when he got engaged to Francie Frane, who was seen with him in Virginia. After their engagement was announced, some fans criticized him for moving on so soon after Beth's death, but the relationship got the seal of approval from Chapman's children. "...The truth is that both of us have spent three years walking alongside our spouses sick and we know that God brought us together and that's why we don't believe that it's too soon, and because we both have done our share of screaming and crying and asking why," Frane told The Sun. "Then for us to come together the way that we did and build this friendship because of what we've been through, that turned into a love story. We don't believe that it's too soon."