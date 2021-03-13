Dog the Bounty Hunter Poses With Granddaughter Madalynn in Lyssa Chapman's Throwback Post

✖

Lyssa Chapman shared the softer side of her father, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman, with a Throwback Thursday Instagram post this week. The adorable photo showed Dog with Lyssa's younger daughter Madalynn, who is now 11. Chapman, 33, is also mom to Abbie Mae Chapman, 18.

"#TBT to my hero and my baby," Chapman wrote alongside the photo. She also tagged Duane's Instagram page and added the hashtag "I love my dad." The post was met with plenty of love from Chapman's followers as well. "Sweet photo," one fan wrote. "Awesome picture," another chimed in. "I love your Dad too!" another fan wrote. "He's an amazing man! You guys have a wonderful family!"

Chapman calls Hawaii her home and she is engaged to her girlfriend Leiana. Her fiancee recently appeared on Chapman's Instagram page, when Chapman shared photos of her, her children, and Leiana enjoying a "staycation." Chapman and Leiana experienced a rough patch in their relationship after Chapman's stepmother, Beth Chapman, died in July 2019. So they went on a hike on Kauai. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, they could still go to beautiful locations without leaving the state they call home.

"We decided that since there was a little bit of a lag in COVID, we would take a little love trip for a weekend," Chapman said in a recent interview with The Sun. "So we went to Kauai and we just basically ran that island to the ground. We hiked and we went to about 14 different beaches every day and just had a really good time spending time together and enjoying each other's company." Chapman late told The Sun that it was "almost a blessing for us to live together and not be able to leave" during the pandemic lockdown.

Chapman has several projects in the works. She has her own Baby Lyssa fashion brand. Earlier this month, she joined OnlyFans, an adult-oriented social media platform where subscribers pay to see a user's posts. In November 2020, Chapman said she has dedicated herself to helping human sex trafficking victims. She shared a photo of herself doing research and revealed that she has already spoken with mothers of missing children. "Finally I can find redemption in this world, doing good that no one can deny me. Using every skill I have to help #SaveOurChildren and try give answers to families," Chapman wrote. She also directed her fans to follow Lost Never Forgotten, an organization that helps reunite victims with their families.