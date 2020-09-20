Meghan Markle Calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg a 'True Inspiration'

✖

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 on Friday. In light of her passing, many lawmakers and celebrities have released statements in tribute to the trailblazing icon. Meghan Markle is one of the many individuals who is remembering Ginsburg fondly, as she released a statement to Entertainment Tonight in which she called the late Justice an "incomparable" figure.

In her statement, the Duchess of Sussex called Ginsburg a "true inspiration" for all of the work she did during her 27 years on the Supreme Court. "With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction," Markle's statement read. "She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her." The last line in her statement seemingly ties back to one of the Justice's final wishes. Shortly before her passing, Ginsburg told her granddaughter Clara Spera, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Many others have mentioned this exact sentiment in their tributes to Ginsburg. Former President Barack Obama released a lengthy statement in response to the Justice's death. In his message, Obama wrote that he hopes that the precedent that the Republicans set back in 2016 when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died is the same one that they follow now. Since 2016 was an election year, the Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said that they wanted to let the American people vote in the upcoming presidential election before any nominations are made for the Supreme Court to replace the vacancy left by Scalia. As a result, Congress did not advance Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals," Obama's message read, in part. "That's how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored." He added, "As votes are already being cast in this election, Republican Senators are now called to apply that standard. The questions before the Court now and in the coming years — with decisions that will determine whether or not our economy is fair, our society is just, women are treated equally, our planet survives, our democracy endures — are too consequential to future generations for courts to be filled with anything less than an unimpeachable process."