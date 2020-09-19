Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead: Celebrities Mourn Iconic Supreme Court Justice After Her Death

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a massive blow in a year full of them to this point. While many immediately began to look past the iconic Supreme Court Justice to the political fight that is about to unfold, some took the time Ginsburg deserves for mourning, tributes and more. Many celebrities took to social media to post messages alongside other fans and supporters, telling the late women's rights icon to rest in peace.

Names like Mariah Carey, Katy Perry and Bette Midler added their voices to those remembering the late justice for her influence and paving the way for women across the country. Scroll down to see some of the voices speaking out to honor Ginsburg and her accomplishments.