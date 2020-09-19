Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead: Celebrities Mourn Iconic Supreme Court Justice After Her Death
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a massive blow in a year full of them to this point. While many immediately began to look past the iconic Supreme Court Justice to the political fight that is about to unfold, some took the time Ginsburg deserves for mourning, tributes and more. Many celebrities took to social media to post messages alongside other fans and supporters, telling the late women's rights icon to rest in peace.
Names like Mariah Carey, Katy Perry and Bette Midler added their voices to those remembering the late justice for her influence and paving the way for women across the country. Scroll down to see some of the voices speaking out to honor Ginsburg and her accomplishments.
"Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 19, 2020
#RIPRBG 💔— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 18, 2020
No matter where we go from here, this is a remarkably selfless statement to make on your deathbed:
"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.”
RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 19, 2020
Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG. https://t.co/hmAw1Lvq9a— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 18, 2020
Just heard the worst news... so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020
I am gutted. RIP RBG. Power, grace, leadership, strength.— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) September 19, 2020
2020 you are literally the worst. #dissent #NotoriusRBG
2020 just can't catch a break.— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2020
My friends, the great "Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court and its most determined advocate for gender equality, has died at the age of 87. She had endured multiple bouts of cancer before succumbing to the disease." There are no words.— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg you served our country well ...thank you ... RIP— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 19, 2020
We lost a hero today. We must carry her memory and purpose. Justice for all. https://t.co/j0DajK4FMg#VoteforScience— Bill Nye (@BillNye) September 19, 2020