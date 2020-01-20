‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Lyssa Chapman’s ‘Barking Snakes’ Tweet Keeps Fans Howling Amid Family Drama

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman has created quite the swirl of drama within the Dog the Bounty Hunter community in the past few weeks. Distanced from the heartbreaking loss of stepmom Beth, family drama has found its way in due to father Duane “Dog’ Chapman’s alleged relationship with Moon Angell.

The longtime associate of the reality TV bounty hunter is reportedly romantically involved with him, though he says she is just a helpful friend. Lyssa Chapman doesn’t feel the same way and she has exploded on social media with posts aimed at Angell, her son, and Dog himself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her latest post from early Saturday morning got fans talking with the least amount of spark required. The reality star posted a hashtag reading “Barking Snakes” and followed it with an emoji of a dog and a snake.

Fans who have been following the family drama were quick to chime in and comment on the situation.

“I’m so sorry this has turned into an everyday battle for yawl , this is what she wants , to separate & divide & that’s what’s happening … This shit didn’t happen til Beth Passed , it’s always when the Matriarch dies that the family falls apart,” one supporter wrote.

WTF is wrong with him? Threatening you seriously I’m sorry your going threw this. — Terry Andrews (@TerryAn28718208) January 19, 2020

“Never heard that, but I like it. One of my favorites from here in Alabama is that if you lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas,” another added.

“I think the trash needs to be taken out… something smells rotten!!!” a third wrote, also including some explicit references to Angell.

This post is far less salacious than the allegations Chapman posted and deleted earlier in the morning.

“Been trying so hard to blame a con-artist and her drug addicted son for your actions,” Chapman wrote in the deleted posts. “Now I realize, you’re just a bastard. I’ve been fighting an evil when in reality it’s all you. It’s always been you. YOU are the common denominator. … Take your best shot. Tell the world about my suicide attempts. Tell the world all my problems you try to blackmail me. I’ll tell the world myself. All my problems, my flaws. I own them all ?! HOW ABOUT YOU ?!!”

All of this has come on the heels of Lyssa Chapman’s rumored addition to season two of Dog’s Most Wanted. This could throw a wrench in these plans if the rumors are true.