Dog the Bounty Hunter Files Harassment Report Against Teenager He Allegedly Assaulted

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman reportedly filed a harassment report against the teenager who heckled him at the Denver airport on Nov. 30 and accused the reality TV star of assault.

Sources told TMZ Chapman went to the Denver police on Friday to file a harassment report against the teenager and his family.

The Nov. 30 incident happened after Chapman and his wife, Beth Chapman, arrived in Colorado following her emergency throat surgery in Los Angeles. The Chapmans were waiting for an airport elevator, when the teenager, his father and another man began yelling at Chapman, with the father accusing Chapman of pushing his son. The Blast published video of the incident, which appeared to show the hecklers yelling curses and racial slurs at the couple.

The man allegedly told Chapman, “Hey Dog, I got a bounty on my head, what the f— you gonna do about it.” Chapman then said he did not want to get in an argument with them because Beth was sick. However, the men continued trying to egg him on, according to The Blast‘s sources. One man even threatened Beth, telling Chapman, “Tell that b— to get out of the chair, I’m gonna cut her in half.”

According to TMZ, the teenager claimed the altercation began after the teenager, who says he is a fan, asked Chapman for a photo. He told police Chapman shoved him and they went to police first, claiming Chapman assaulted him.

Chapman’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, told PEOPLE “there was no assault” and that Chapman planned to press charges against the family.

“A young man approached Dog at the Denver Airport in a very hostile and aggressive manner, clearly looking to start trouble,” Brettler continued. “He insulted Dog and Beth, hurled racial slurs at Dog, and threatened to ‘cut’ Beth if she could ‘get out of her wheelchair.’ The Chapmans attempted to distance themselves from this individual, but he followed them to the elevator where he continued to shout profanities at them.”

Brettler claimed Denver police already told him surveillance footage from the airport shows he did not assault the teenager.

“The Chapmans intend to press charges against this individual and his father for harassment and for disturbing the peace,” Brettler concluded.

A Denver Police Department media relations officer told PEOPLE they did receive an assault report connected to an incident at the airport on Nov. 30. The incident is still under investigation and no one has been arrested yet.

Chapman and Beth were on their way home, where they plan to discuss future treatment for Beth, whose throat cancer has returned and spread. They left Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles against doctor’s orders.

“They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” Chapman told Us Weekly last weekend. “But she’s much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe, but she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here.”