‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Weigh in After ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Trailer Gets Released

WGN America released the first teaser trailer for Dog’s Most Wanted, the new series starring Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman, bringing fans to an all-new level of excitement on a Monday.

.@DogBountyHunter has a big warning for all the criminals out there. #DogsMostWanted – coming soon only on @WGNAmerica. pic.twitter.com/PcBDXwpErp — DogWGNA (@DogWgna) June 3, 2019

Although the trailer only runs 30 seconds, it is jam-packed with emotional scenes and action. It begins with footage of Chapman kissing Beth in a hospital, where she is being treated for throat cancer. Her battle will be a prominent part of the show, based on the TV spot.

“My wife, the love of my life, is fighting for her life. And instead of being at home helping her, I’m out here looking for you. So I’m warning you in advance, may God have mercy on you when I catch you. ‘Cause I won’t,” Chapman said in the clip.

“You’ve been warned,” Beth chimed in, before high-speed car chases and action-packed scenes are teased. At the end, the couple share a kiss.

WGN did not include a release date, only telling fans the show is “coming soon.” With that in mind, many of the tweets responding to the trailer were from fans wanting to know when the show starts.

“When will you be on?? Myself & the rest of your loving #DOGPOUND CANNOT WAIT!! SO EXCITED!! Y’all look FABULOUS!!!” one fan wrote.

“We need dates! When is the show coming out? Can’t wait,” one fan wrote.

“Awesome guys cant wait to see y’all on TV again,” another fan wrote.

The new show was expected to debut before the end of the year, but Beth revealed it will not start until 2020.

YAY 💞🇺🇸🦅 — Connie Donnelly ☘️🦅🇺🇸 (@bostiema1) June 3, 2019

“World-famous bounty hunter Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman and his elite team of professionals, The Dirty Dozen, are in pursuit of Dog’s ‘bucket list’ of most wanted fugitives on WGN America,” reads the official description of the series. “Together they will hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ lists throughout the country, bringing these criminals to justice.”

The series is the first unscripted show for WGN America in more than five years and is produced by Dorsey Pictures of Red Arrow Studios and Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chapman and Beth are among the executive producers, along with Chris Dorsey and Matt Assmus.

Dog’s Most Wanted will be Chapman’s first series since CMT’s Dog and Beth: On The Hunt wrapped in 2015. Chapman and Beth became reality TV stars through Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired on A&E from 2004 to 2012. In November 2017, the couple returned to A&E for Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which chronicled Beth’s fight with throat cancer.

At the end of the special, Beth was thought to be cancer free. However, it returned a year later, and she was given a terminal diagnosis. She recently told a church audience in Florida she is no longer receiving chemotherapy and put her faith in God.

Photo credit: WGN