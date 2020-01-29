Reality

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans React After Duane Chapman Appears to Propose to Girlfriend Moon Angell in ‘Dr. Oz’ Clip

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are in shock after Duane “Dog” Chapman seemingly proposed to girlfriend Moon Angell in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Set to air on Monday, Feb. 3, the teaser shows Chapman turning to Angell and popping the question, asking, “Moon Angell, will you marry me?” something that has set off a storm of comments from fans of the famed bounty hunter and reality star.

The apparent proposal comes just months after the death of Beth Chapman, Chapman’s wife of 13 years who passed away over the summer following a years-long battle with cancer. Angell, a family friend and longtime assistant to the reality TV star, was romantically linked to Chapman months after Beth’s death, with the bounty hunter addressing rumors of a romance earlier this month.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years,” he said. “She has been with my family through many ups and downs. All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the major development in the reality star’s relationship status.

Some fans are so upset by the supposed proposal that they are threatening to walk away from Chapman altogether.

“Everyone boycott his shows and stop being his friend on social media that will get his attention,” wrote another.

Many fans feel that the apparent proposal is a betrayal of sorts to Chapman’s late wife, expressing thoughts that he may be moving on too quickly.

“Dog I hate to see the pain you are in, but I know and you know and basically everyone knows the promise you made Beth not to remarry,” added another. “Please give it time. Reach out to friends and fans to help you. Seek a counselor anything but this. Don’t break a promise u made 2 love of ur life.”

“He is obviously in a bad place emotionally,” wrote another. “Be careful with your words as people have been pushed over the edge with tragic consequences. I really hope he sees sense and finds support with his family.”

Many more fans are simply in shock and unsure of how to react to the news should it be true.

“Wait…what?” asked one.

“whaaaat? Noooo,” reacted another.

Despite all of the backlash, some fans are being more supportive of the apparent milestone in Chapman’s relationship with Angell, many feeling that he deserves to find love and happiness again following the death of Beth.

“Good for him,” wrote one fan. “Heal and love because regardless of the worldly words beth said, she is love and is only watching down with love. His heart deserves unconditional love. Period.”

Regardless of what the preview seems to show, others are warning fans not to put too much faith in it, as it could be deceptive and not telling the full story.

Although she didn’t offer a direct response, Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has seemingly added her voice to the conversation in a series of cryptic tweets alluding to her disapproval.

In a second tweet, Lyssa wrote that, “if you didn’t come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you.”

