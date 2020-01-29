‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans React After Duane Chapman Appears to Propose to Girlfriend Moon Angell in ‘Dr. Oz’ Clip

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are in shock after Duane “Dog” Chapman seemingly proposed to girlfriend Moon Angell in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Set to air on Monday, Feb. 3, the teaser shows Chapman turning to Angell and popping the question, asking, “Moon Angell, will you marry me?” something that has set off a storm of comments from fans of the famed bounty hunter and reality star.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

The apparent proposal comes just months after the death of Beth Chapman, Chapman’s wife of 13 years who passed away over the summer following a years-long battle with cancer. Angell, a family friend and longtime assistant to the reality TV star, was romantically linked to Chapman months after Beth’s death, with the bounty hunter addressing rumors of a romance earlier this month.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years,” he said. “She has been with my family through many ups and downs. All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the major development in the reality star’s relationship status.

Some fans are so upset by the supposed proposal that they are threatening to walk away from Chapman altogether.

Omg, if he marries her, I will never watch Dogs Bounty Hunter again! — Ellen Fitzpatrick (@grammyellenf) January 29, 2020

“Everyone boycott his shows and stop being his friend on social media that will get his attention,” wrote another.

I hope that was a fake joking proposal or he’s losing a follower! — Chad Henry ( I hope that was a fake joking proposal or he’s losing a follower! — Chad Henry (@The_Chad_43) January 29, 2020 ) January 29, 2020

Many fans feel that the apparent proposal is a betrayal of sorts to Chapman’s late wife, expressing thoughts that he may be moving on too quickly.

And he promised Beth he’d never marry another woman.. Sure date someone do whatever but to Marry someone so quickly is such a disrespect to Beth my lord the one ultimate thing she asked him not to do… — tikeisha parrish (@tkay82) January 29, 2020

“Dog I hate to see the pain you are in, but I know and you know and basically everyone knows the promise you made Beth not to remarry,” added another. “Please give it time. Reach out to friends and fans to help you. Seek a counselor anything but this. Don’t break a promise u made 2 love of ur life.”

DOG!! How could you?!! 😭😭😭😭 YOU PROMISED BETH YOU WOULDNT MARRY ANYONE ELSE!!! @BabyLyssaC @icEciLy …. how disrespectful……. I can’t even … 😭😡 — EricSingers Cat Army (@NeonsKISS) January 29, 2020

I dont think he can stand to be alone, he was so attached to Beth. Seems to get lonely fast and doesnt know what to do with himself, hes totally lost. — Tammy Jackson (@tamshay) January 29, 2020

“He is obviously in a bad place emotionally,” wrote another. “Be careful with your words as people have been pushed over the edge with tragic consequences. I really hope he sees sense and finds support with his family.”

Everyone has their own timetable with grief. He’s clearly still in pain and thinks this woman will fill the void left by Beth. It won’t but he is entitled to happiness. No one who truly loves him wants him miserable and alone the rest of his life. (And men can’t be alone.😏) — Gina Corbitt (@gmcorbitt) January 29, 2020

Many more fans are simply in shock and unsure of how to react to the news should it be true.

Well didn’t see that coming omg 😮 — Camilla Butters (@ButtersCamilla) January 29, 2020

“Wait…what?” asked one.

“whaaaat? Noooo,” reacted another.

I don’t know what to say, but I am watching this Dr. Oz ep. and confused. — Pam Foster (@DAVBeautyUSA) January 29, 2020

Despite all of the backlash, some fans are being more supportive of the apparent milestone in Chapman’s relationship with Angell, many feeling that he deserves to find love and happiness again following the death of Beth.

You all need to back off with the negative remarks. The man is in great pain & loneliness. When someone is in his face in his life with no regard to a woman was Moon’s friend. You cant blame him. She is wrong. Duane follows me on Twitter. I’ve reached out to him. Stop bashing him — MMercieca (@MTYOUNG53) January 29, 2020

“Good for him,” wrote one fan. “Heal and love because regardless of the worldly words beth said, she is love and is only watching down with love. His heart deserves unconditional love. Period.”

Regardless of what the preview seems to show, others are warning fans not to put too much faith in it, as it could be deceptive and not telling the full story.

I have to ask all of you judging him…why are you so quick to throw stones? You also only know what this tiny preview shows. Beth is with our Lord Jesus, and Dog has to figure out how to move on with his life HERE. Kudos to those who showed support. L♥️VE U DOG!🤗 — Nikki Patrice (@NikkiPatrice04) January 29, 2020

Although she didn’t offer a direct response, Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has seemingly added her voice to the conversation in a series of cryptic tweets alluding to her disapproval.

I will not tweet. I willl not tweet I will not tweet. I will not tweet. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

In a second tweet, Lyssa wrote that, “if you didn’t come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you.”