‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Furious After Beth Chapman Items Stolen From Family Store

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are coming in droves to share sympathies with star Duane “Dog” Chapman after his family store was robbed in Colorado. The Blast reports that several of his late wife Beth Chapman‘s personal items were stolen as well as thousands of dollars of official merchandise.

After Chapman spoke out on Twitter about the upsetting incident, including offering a cash reward for anyone with information about the burglary, fans immediately responded with outrage and sympathy over the matter.

“This is so sick I’m sorry your (sic) going through this a already horribly hard time,” one Twitter user wrote to Dog. “My prayers are with you and your family.”

“Well that’s total BS,” another wrote. “Believe in Karma they will get theirs.”

“AMEN Dog! May you find the sick SOB(s) who did this and let them suffer the consequences!” someone else said. “[Prayers] for your family, my brother.”

“This is absolutely disgusting behavior and I hope the police catch the person [involved] in this,” someone else said. “I am praying they do duane so sorry you need to go trough [sic] this crap.”

Others railed against the thief or thieves who stole Beth’s personal items.

“If anyone knows who did this, please encourage them to return Beth’s personnel [sic] items, even anonymously, have a heart, she was a mother, a sister, a wife, please just return them,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I know we all miss and love Beth very much but you do not steal her personal items have a heart and take them back,” another said. “[Duane] i’m so sorry someone was so ignorant to do that.”

“I’m so sorry that there are such evil people in the world!” someone said. “Hope she sends down a bolt of lightning to shoot these loosers [sic] with! She’s a badass and I know she can do it! Love to you all.”

In his post, Chapman wrote, “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead. LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”

The Blast reports that the robbery is under police investigation after a member of Chapman’s team went by the store Thursday on business and discovered it ransacked.

In addition to thousands of dollars’ worth of official merchandise, some of Beth’s personal items, like the late reality star’s bounty hunting gear and “priceless family mementos” were stolen. The personal items were reportedly arranged in the store as a makeshift memorial to Beth, who died in June at the age of 51 after a battle with throat cancer.

Chapman and the rest of the Chapman family held two memorials for Beth: one in Hawaii and another in Colorado, the two places they called home. Beth will likely appear on her and Dog’s upcoming WGN America reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, as they had already started filming in the months before her death. Dog’s Most Wanted is expected to premiere in 2020, although no official premiere date has yet been announced.