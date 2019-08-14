‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fan Gets F-Bomb Dropped on Him by Duane Chapman, Loves It

One Dog the Bounty Hunter fan crossed an item off their bucket list after Duane “Dog” Chapman dropped the F-bomb during a recent encounter. Twitter user Josh Borgen took to the social media platform on Monday, Aug. 5, to recount the unforgettable moment, sharing a photo of himself and several friends posing with the famed bounty hunter and reality TV star.

Dog the bounty hunter called me a tall fucker today, gonna ride that high for a minute pic.twitter.com/zYPRV9el8N — Josh Borgen (@joshuaborgen) August 6, 2019

Chapman, along with his late wife Beth Chapman, became household names in 2004 when Dog the Bounty Hunter debuted. The series ran for eight years before it was cancelled in 2012, though the Chapmans later launched a CMT series called Dog and Beth: On The Hunt, which ran from 2013 to 2016.

The family is set to once again make their return to the small screen in the upcoming WGN America series Dog’s Most Wanted, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The series, the network’s first ever unscripted series, will follow the Chapman’s as they hunt down criminals who appear on the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives lists.

Dog’s Most Wanted will unfortunately premiere on a somber note, as Beth lost her battle to cancer earlier this year. She was 52.

Beth had first been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017 and revealed during the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives two months later that she had been declared cancer-free. After being rushed to the hospital in November 2018 for emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways, doctors discovered that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs. She was given a terminal diagnosis and passed away on June 26 in Hawaii.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Chapman said in a statement shortly after his wife’s passing. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

In a statement, WGN said that Beth “as an exceptional woman, all of us at [WGN America] will miss her tremendously.”

Dog’s Most Wanted will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America. It will be preceded by a two-day Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon.