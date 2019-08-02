‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Family Store Burglarized in Colorado

Duane “Dog” the Chapman’s family store in Edgewater, Colorado was burglarized Thursday, The Blast reports, with a significant amount of merchandise stolen from inside the store. The news outlet reports that a member of Chapman’s team went by the store on business when they realized it had been broken into.

Thousands of dollars in clothing and “Dog and Beth” merchandise from the family’s various TV shows reportedly was stolen, including some of Beth Chapman‘s personal items, like the late reality star’s bounty hunting gear and “priceless family mementos.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The personal items were reportedly arranged in the store as a makeshift memorial to Chapman, who died in June at the age of 51 after a battle with throat cancer. The Blast reports that the robbery is currently under police investigation.

Chapman confirmed the store was broken into on Twitter and offered a cash reward for anyone with information about the burglary. “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead,” he tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning. “LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”

The burglary comes after Dog warned fans that the only place to buy official Dog the Bounty Hunter merchandise was at the family store or website. He even asked fans to report unauthorized merchandise.

Beth Chapman died on June 26 after her battle with throat cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2017. After initially believed to be cancer-free, doctors discovered in 2018 that it had returned and spread to her lungs. Chapman said it was incurable. She revealed in May 2019 that she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments and had placed her full faith in God.

Beth will likely still appear in her and Chapman’s upcoming reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, on WGN America as they had already started filming in the months before her death. The couple gained fame for their reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired on A&E from 2004 to 2012.