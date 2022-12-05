Dog the Bounty Hunter's Family Reacts to David Robinson's Passing

The Dog the Bounty Hunter family is mourning following the death of close family friend and Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime work partner David Robinson. Robinson worked alongside Chapman for almost a decade and specialized in "the tech aspect of hunting," and also starred in his most recent series, Dog's Most Wanted. He suddenly passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the age of 50, leaving Chapman and his family devastated.

Reacting to news of Robinson's death, Cecily Chapman, the daughter of the late Beth Chapman, took to Instagram to pay special tribute, revealing that she learned of Robinson's passing after her plane landed at the Denver airport for her grandmother's funeral and she had numerous texts about Robinson. Cecily shared a photo of herself, her late mother, and Robinson, writing, "I honestly can't believe this is real," as she remembered Robinson as her "good friend, my team mate, and sometimes uncle to me.." Cecily called Robinson "the best wing man anyone could ever have," adding that he was "loved by so many of us, our family and friends definitely just took a huge loss." She went on to vow, "you'll never be forgotten my dear friend," adding, "I'm sure my mom welcomed you in when you got up there say hi to her for me. We were always the three partners in crime in the fields always making everyone laugh."

Chapman and Beth's daughter Bonnie also paid tribute by sharing a gallery of images of Robinson, whom she said "was the epitome of a true man, one who stood up for the people around him and made those around him laugh and smile," later adding, "Every moment I've had with David I'm thankful for." Reflecting on her mother's passing, she wrote that Beth "would be so devastated but elated to have him by her side in the after life because she knew how many people loved him and relied on his resilience. No one will ever compare to you, I'm thankful I got to call you family."

Writing that Robinson "is and was a wonderful person" who "walked into a room and light it up with his smile and personality," Chapman's daughter-in-law Jamie opened up about the heartbreak her best friend Brooke, Robinson's wife, and her husband, Leland Chapman, are now experiencing. Noting that Robinson was her husband's best friend, she wrote, "his person to lean on is gone, but he will stand beside me and will be strong to make sure David's wife gets through this." She also promised that she "will walk through hell for my friend and I will over throw hell for her... I will do whatever it takes moving forward to take care of her, because David knows there's no one who loves Brooke more in this world than me." In her post, Jamie said she "always looked forward to seeing David because he always put a smile on my face."

At this time, Robinson's cause of death is unknown. His ex-wife, Rainy, and his wife Brooke confirmed that Robinson was on a Zoom call when he suddenly collapsed. Paramedics were called and performed CPR when they arrived at the scene, but they were unable to resuscitate him, TMZ reported. It is believed Robinson suffered a heart attack or other heart-related medical emergency or a stroke.