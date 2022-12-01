Duane 'Dog' Chapman Pays Tribute to 'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Following His Death

Duane "Dog" Chapman is in mourning after the death of David Robinson, who joined the Dog the Bounty Hunter star in his most recent series, Dog's Most Wanted. The series aired on WGN America in 2019 and followed Chapman tracking more bounties while his then-wife, the late Beth Chapman, battled cancer. Robinson was 50.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother," Chapman told TMZ Thursday. Sources close to the reality TV star told TMZ that Robison may have suffered a heart attack or stoke, but an official cuase of death has not been detirmined.

Robinson's ex-wife Rainy, who also appeared on Dog's Most Wanted, told TMZ that Robisnon suffered a medical emergency while on a Zoom call Wednesday. Police and paramedics were called and CPR was performed. However, first responders were unable to revive him.

Later, Robinson's wife, Brooke Robinson, confirmed her husband died in her arms. "David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms," Brooke told TMZ. She went on to ask fans for "time and privacy" as Robinson's family grieve their loss.

Rainy was a regular member of the Dog the Bounty Hunter cast and also a bounty hunter. In September 2020, Robinson and Rainy announced their divorce following 27 years together. They shared two daughters and three grand-daughters. Their split came about a year after they moved to Merced, California together as Rainy established her Jane Bond Surety and Insurance business.

"I knew the moment I drove through here it was home," Rainy told the Merced Sun-Star, via the Daily Mail. "It's so peaceful, so genuine ... we absolutely love it here. I love how non-showy everybody is. In the Bay Area it's different. It's big hat, no cattle. Over here, people really don't care if you drive a nice car. They care about family and a clean, healthy life."

Robinson's death comes over three years after Beth died. Her health struggles turned out to be a major focus of Dog's Most Wanted, as it was filmed while she fought terminal cancer. The series did not air until after her death in June 2019. The series finale of Dog's Most Wanted featured scenes of Beth's memorials in Hawaii and Colorado. Beth died after her throat cancer spread to her lungs. She was 51.

Chapman did not make a second season of Dog's Most Wanted. He instead tried to help launch a new streaming service with a show called Dog Unleashed in April 2021. The show was canceled before an episode aired after Chapman faced racism allegations. Chapman has teased new projects since then, but he has not yet returned to starring in his own show.