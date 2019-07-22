Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman Reveals ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo With Late Wife Beth

Duane “Dog” Chapman is reflecting on happier times with late wife Beth as their upcoming WGN America show, Dog’s Most Wanted, finally announced its Sept. 4 premiere date Monday. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Twitter over the weekend to share a behind-the-scenes promo photo with Beth just days before the network released the first full-length trailer for the series.

— Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 20, 2019

In the photo, Dog and Beth appear to be deep in conversation while shooting promotional images for the show, which follows the bounty hunting duo as they and “The Dirty Dozen” hunt down some of the most notorious fugitives sought by U.S. law enforcement.

Unfortunately, Beth never got to see the final product when it came to Dog’s Most Wanted, passing away due to complications related to her battle with cancer on June 26.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement Monday. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

The behind-the-scenes photo was enough to have fans mourning Beth all over again:

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: A&E