‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Reportedly Not Engaged to Moon Angell Despite ‘Dr. Oz’ Clip

While there have been a lot of rumors swirling, it’s now being reported that Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is not actually engaged to Moon Angell, despite a recent Dr. Oz Show clip that has gone viral. In the clip, Chapman appears to be proposing to Angell while on the daytime talk show, but according to sources from the series who spoke to TMZ, that is not the case. The insiders claim that the correct context for the clip is that Chapman was speaking about “talking to God in the bathroom during a break, and God told him he should propose.”

However, sources close to Chapman’s family told TMZ that the proposal was not legitimate, and that Chapman did not give Angell a ring, so they are not engaged to be married.

Notably, the outlet adds that the Dr. Oz show sources did not presume any falsity to the proposal, as they are said to have believed it to be true.

The relationship between Chapman and Angell has been controversial among the reality TV star’s family, as many of them have publicly condemned the romance due to the fact that Angell was a close friend of Chapman’s late wife, Beth, and was even a bridesmaid in the couple’s wedding.

Angell’s most outspoken critic has been Chapman’s daughter “Baby” Lyssa Chapman, who has been fairly relentless in slamming Angell on Twitter.

In a tweet earlier this month, Chapman wrote, “My dad is a GROWN A— MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Another previous tweet saw Lyssa tweeting, “Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family. When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.”

Angell previously hit back at Lyssa, calling her “Lil Miss TMZ Rat,” in a since-deleted tweet. Lyssa did not take kindly to Angell’s words, and fired off a reply.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa said. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!”

At this time, it remains unconfirmed if Chapman and Angell are officially engaged or not.