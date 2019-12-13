‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Posts Throwback With ‘Hawaii Five-O’ Star Alex O’Loughlin

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is a big Hawaii Five-0 fan. The Dog’s Most Wanted star took to Instagram Wednesday to share an early Throwback Thursday photo of himself with CBS series star Alex O’Loughlin. The image showed the duo posing in Hawaii while filming one of his guest appearances on the show.

“[Thursday Throwback] With Alex O’Loughlin from [Hawaii Five-0],” Dog wrote in the caption of the star-studded image.

Fans of both celebrities were delighted to see them pose together, and showered them with compliments in the comments section.

“I love y’all two guys so much y’all are amazing,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Thiniking (sic) of your family, sending hugs and prayers,” another fan wrote.

“AWWE. SUCH MA BEAUTIFUL PHOTO IF YALL!! I LOVE YOU ALL BIG DADDY!! I MISS BETH SO MICH(sic)!!!” Another fan commented, referencing the reality television personality’s late wife Beth, who passed away in June at the age of 51 after a long battle with throat and lung cancer.

“I can remember when Beth first got Cancer and she had to go to LA I believe that’s was the City to have Surgery and she was so upset that you had to leave her to tape this show to pay for her Health Insurance and she was on so many meds she was so sad and upset you left bless her heart…” Another fan commented, remembering the circumstances of his guest role. “I knew how much someone could touch my heart without even knowing them besides from TV.. I prayed for her and I always said Thank you God for every extra day you gave me… my dad also died of Cancer they gave him 6 months to live and he lived 3 years!! Now she knows another Wonderful Man in Heaven My best-friend my Dad. Now we have beautiful Angels watching over us all day long 🙂 Sleep well Beth and R.I.P Daddy and mommy too…”

Dog, Beth and tow of their kids, Leland and Lyssa Chapman, all appears in the pre-credits segment of the Hawaii Five-0 episode “Na Ki’i” with Dog interacting with Steve McGarrett. The bounty hunter made more cameo appearances throughout Season 6 of the CBS crime procedural and even had a recurring role in Season 7.

“Peter Lenkov did a great job, the episode is written brilliantly and plays nicely with the family business. I was stoked to be on it,” Dog said in a statement to Hawaii News Now back in 2013 of his cameo.

Beth also said at the time, “Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan are so talented. We had such a great time filming Hawaii Five-0, it was a fantastic experience and the folks there were very friendly and welcoming to our whole family. “