‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman’s Latest Post About ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Has Fans Flooding the Comments

Dog’s Most Wanted fans are gushing over Wednesday night’s episode after star Duane “Dog” Chapman posted a short video clip from the hunt on Instagram. The clip, which was reposted from the show’s Instagram account, asked fans about their favorite part of the episode.

Many of Chapman’s 444,000 followers took to the comments to gush over the episode, especially the scenes with Chapman’s late wife, Beth Chapman, who died in June following a battle with cancer.

“The love between beth rip and dog,” one Instagram user wrote.

“The display of tough love. The response to unconditional love. Miss Beth’s testimony,” another said. “Thank you and your family for continuing to share her with us.”

One fan wrote that their favorite part was “watching a very brave man, along with the memory of a great wife…. carry on the mission built by both husband and wife.”

Another admired Beth’s speech that she gave back on Mother’s Day at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida. “I love how she brought a level of calm and reasonable thought to the whole process as she always did,” the user wrote.

While much of the episode was devoted to Dog and his team on the hunt, a whole other hunt was underway with Beth — this time to find a wig she could sport during her chemotherapy.

“The struggle is real,” Beth said in the episode. “We’re all over the place, constantly trying to keep me in wigs, hats, scarves…whatever we can find just to keep me looking normal.”

“Even though it might look like I”m having a good day, the disease is still trying to claim my life,” she said. “I have an internal battle going on. I have a spiritual battle going on. And, of course, I have this battle going on out here on the road. It actually makes me feel a little better to stop and make fun of it. [The wigs] are like makeup now, you know what I mean? I get to buy accessories and different hair, different styles. I’m ready four times earlier in the morning.”

After a successful hunt, Beth and Dog traveled to Florida for Beth’s Mother’s Day message, in which she opened about her faith. “I learned as a grew as a young Christian that God doesn’t do things for just no apparent reason,” she said. “I don’t go to God and go…why did I get cancer? Because I know why — because it’s the ultimate test of faith. But I also believe that the Lord of impossible miracles is going to show up big.”

At the end of the episode, Dog tearfully said that Beth is “truly one of the toughest women I’ve met. We’re all praying. God, hear our prayer. Please heal my Beth.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.