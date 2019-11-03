‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Makes Vow Following Late Wife Beth’s Death

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is making a big change months after wife Beth Chapman‘s death. The Dog’s Most Wanted star made an appearance on the upcoming Nov. 4 episode of The Dr. Oz Show in which he heard the doctor’s concerns about his well-being. After checking out the results of his lung scan, Duane vowed to quit smoking cigarettes.

“So if you look at the lungs, you see something that really alarmed me and I was fearful of this. You see how this normal artery here has little white middle part? But this one has a little piece missing out of it,” Dr. Oz told Chapman in a clip from the episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You notice it’s white on the outside but the middle is like an eclipse, real black. That’s a piece of blood clot, that is actually inside the arteries of your lungs,” he added, as first reported by InTouch. “That’s called a pulmonary embolism. And the problem with these clots is when they block off the arteries, they don’t let any oxygen get to the lungs. There are plenty of folks who died from these emboli.”

The reality star admitted he was worried by the results of the scan. Oz also brought up how Chapman has shockingly “low oxygen levels” when was asleep, and gave him a few tips to improve his health.

“The results were that your oxygen levels are pretty low when you sleep, low enough that it could wake you up, low enough that it’s dangerous. So your doctor has been talking to me about giving you oxygen at night when you sleep,” Dr. Oz said. “So, if we stop the cigarettes, it might help, but the oxygen might avoid the need to take the nasal cannulas at night.”

The talk show host added that with Duane having a loving family and successful career, he has to make sure he’s doing what he can to stay healthy.

“I’m glad you say that, because I’ll show them,” Duane pledged. “I’m going to stop [smoking cigarettes].”

Chapman’s appearance on the show comes a few months since he lost his wife Beth to cancer at the age of 51 in June. He was hospitalized in September after suffering a health scare. Though initial reports claimed he had suffered a heart attack, further tests revealed he experienced chest pains due to stress and blood pressure.

Beth’s final months have been chronicled on the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted. The WGN America series will air its first season finale, which will chronicle the aftermath of Beth’s death and the family’s many memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado. The episode airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.