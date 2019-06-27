Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman Kisses Late Wife Beth in Newly Revealed Video Posted After Her Death

Just hours after Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman died on Wednesday, WGN America posted a tribute in her honor. The tribute, a 15-second video clip, showed tender moments between Beth and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, and their family.

“On June 26, 2019, Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer,” the clip began, showing the couple embracing in a kiss as Beth sat in a hospital bed. “At WGN America, our thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Other snapshots showed Beth smiling with Dog and holding the hands of family members while praying around a dinner table.

Fans were crushed by the clip, replying to it with words of support for Dog and the rest of the family.

Thats a true love dog & beth. Prayers for a new angel in heaven. — Brittany Renee (@brittinie_renee) June 26, 2019

ALOHA, BETH💕 We Love You. May God comfort your Ohana and everyone that loves you, Worldwide. — LisaMN (@Bossiibiitch) June 26, 2019

This brought me to tears 😢 can’t believe she’s really gone . May you rest in peace . — Cook7 (@bobbyag84) June 27, 2019

Dog, 66, shared the sad news of Beth’s passing on Wednesday in an emotional tweet. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” he wrote. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth, 51, first spoke about her stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017. Though she was cleared of the illness two months later after a surgery, she was rushed to the hospital in November 2018 where she underwent emergency surgery and doctors found that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs. She revealed in spring 2019 that she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments and was put into a medically induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu on Saturday, June 23, just days before she died surrounded by family.

“I’ll never forget you, mama,” Beth’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Chapman, tweeted on Wednesday. “You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go.”

Dog opened up to local reporters in Hawaii about Beth’s final moments of life, possibly before she was set into the coma over the weekend.

“It’s terrible, the most terrible time in someone’s life,” Dog told Hawaii News Now just after announcing the news on Wednesday. “You kind of try to remember that you’re celebrating life, but right now we’re mourning the death, so it’s not good.”

“The cancer gig, of course, we’ve gotta find a cure,” he added, “because all we have now is some get lucky, but most pass away.”

Continuing, Dog recalled his wife’s final words, revealing that she had spoken of her family prior to her death.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’” he recalled. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

Speaking of her long battle, Dog told reporters that his wife was a fighter until the end.

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” he said. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” he continued. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” he added. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’So go Bethy.”

Dog added that his “final words are Beth isn’t dead, she’s sleeping… I hope there is a God and if there is, I’m gonna see my honey again. That’s all we can do is hope.”