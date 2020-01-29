‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Lyssa Chapman Appears to Respond to Clip of Dad Proposing to Moon Angell

Lyssa Chapman is trying to watch her words as she tries to process the new clip from an upcoming episode of Dr. Oz in which her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, appears to propose to new girlfriend Moon Angell. The Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter has been vocally opposed to their relationship since the start, claiming the former family friend has been inappropriate in moving in on her father just months after the death of wife Beth Chapman in June.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

It seems to have caused a rift in the Chapman family, which Dr. Mehmet Oz promises to address in the Feb. 3 episode guest starring Dog and Angell, a preview of which shows Dog asking her, “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

Soon after the surprising clip was shared online Wednesday, Lyssa took to Twitter with two telling tweets — one in which she is trying to control strong reaction and another finding a more veiled way to reference the development.

I will not tweet. I willl not tweet I will not tweet. I will not tweet. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

If you didn’t come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you 💕❤️ — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

The reality personality was quickly inundated with messages from fans giving their view on the situation.

“I am disgusted! I just saw the Dr. Oz special snippet! What the hell is he thinking???!” one fan wrote. “Remember all the s— he talked about never getting married again!!?? He is losing all credibility! I have always supported your dad but i lost respect.”

Another added: “Honestly I’ve no idea how you can contain yourself. I’m sat here foaming at the mouth about all this. He hasn’t even taken anytime to come to terms with his grief and be alone for a while, it doesn’t mean he can’t have friends and lean on his family but this is outrageous!”

Shortly after Beth’s death due to cancer in June, Dog told PEOPLE he had made a deal with his late wife never to marry again.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

