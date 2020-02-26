‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Bonnie Chapman Reveals Dream Where Mom Beth Chapman ‘Wasn’t Gone’

Bonnie Chapman, daughter of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and the late Beth Chapman, recently revealed that she had a dream where her mom “wasn’t gone.” Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Chapman shared her heartbreaking dream, tweeting, “I had a dream my mom wasn’t gone, waking up to reality knowing she’s not coming back.. ouch.” Many of her followers have since offered their support, with one writing back, “Your dream means she Loves you and is still with you always!!”

Sending so much love to you, used to watch your mum and dads show all the time growing up, this must be so difficult to accept, mother’s are our first best friends 💕 she would be so proud of how strong and beautiful you are, she’s watching down on you always x — ‘ LPH🌸 (@Leanne0xx) February 26, 2020

“But she is alive in your heart always!!” exclaimed another user. “The pain you’re feeling not everybody knows but I do just keep on going that’s what she would want one day at a time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So sorry Bonnie I understand what you’re going through completely. I lost my mom 3 years ago and still have these dreams from time to time. Praying for you,” wrote someone else.

I think about the loss of my dad a lot. He was murdered in 2004. A long time ago when you were very young. All loss is very hard to deal with & it doesn’t get any better it just gets easier to deal with as time goes by. — Bobby Glick (@glick62704) February 26, 2020

“Awwwa… Bonnie. I’m so sorry. I know words cant change anything. But she’s not suffering any longer..and she is ALWAYS with each and everyone of the Chapman family,” commented one other user.

“That was me this morning. It’s been 2 days since I lost my mom and I can’t handle mornings yet. Knowing that I’m waking up without her is killing me,” shared one more person.

My dad has been gone for 22 years and it still hurts, I actually got a tattoo of him on my leg so I see him every day. I still hear his voice like he was still here and I hope I never stop hearing him pic.twitter.com/Nkg2SriL12 — Barbara Auer (@BarbaraAuer1) February 26, 2020

Sadly, Beth passed away in June 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 51 years old at the time of her death.