‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Daughter Bonnie Chapman’s Pets Go Missing, but There’s a Happy Ending

Bonnie Chapman had a close call with her two dogs this week, with Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman’s daughter sharing the situation on social media. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Chapman shared a “Lost Dogs” flyer to her Instagram Story that was dated Oct. 8. The flyer had photos of two dogs, Dohboi and Honey, and shard that the animals were lost in Colorado and that there would be a cash reward for anyone who could help. Later that night, Chapman used Twitter to share that while her family had almost lost both of the dogs, they were back at home safe and sound.

Almost lost both of our dogs tonight, I’m so thankful to have them both here and in good shape — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) October 10, 2019

The 20-year-old’s followers were happy to hear that her pets had been found safe.

Chapman’s worry for her pets comes a few weeks after she was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons. Earlier this month, she had shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself wearing a hospital bracelet and writing, “Finally home.”

Since then, the self-described makeup enthusiast has been sharing a series of Halloween-inspired looks on her social media pages, including a photo of herself made up as a scarecrow.

“Do I scare you? Here’s a basic scare crow look than anyone can do!” she wrote. “I’ve gone as a scare crow once for Halloween, I enjoyed it! You guys ask for more full faces, so here one is!”

On Wednesday, she shared a side-by-side snap of herself and the character Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls, using the caption to share a memory of her late mom, Beth Chapman.

“‘You should do what you want to do,’” Bonnie wrote. “Today I thought back to a old series I used to watch as a kid, Power Puff Girls! My personal favorite wasn’t Bubbles, but actually Buttercup! My mom once pulled out a huge stuffed pillow with Buttercup’s face on it, it brought back so many memories.”

