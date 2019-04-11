‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Bonnie Chapman Evacuates New Apartment Due to Fire

Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter Bonnie Chapman went through a scary situation on Sunday when a fire broke out at her apartment, forcing her to evacuate.

Chapman updated her followers on the situation on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of the corner of a room decorated with several paintings on the wall.

“Had to evacuate the building because there was a fire, we’re ok though,” she wrote.

This week, Chapman shared a bit of a life update with her followers, sharing what she’s been up to lately alongside a new selfie.

“It’s been awhile, I have a job interview coming up and I’m super excited,” she wrote. “Been trying to finish unpacking and making sure my pets are adjusting well. Plum loves her brother, Merlyn and Sophie sleeps with her sister Suzy every night. Things are getting much better, hope everyone’s been doing well.”

The post was Chapman’s first since she revealed in March that she was pansexual. The 20-year-old had shared her news in a lengthy Instagram post, explaining that she had been keeping her sexuality to herself for seven years.

“For the past seven years, I’ve kept kind of a big secret to myself,” she wrote. “I’m pansexual, now I’m sure the term is familiar with some people. It means to me I fall in love with personalities, rather than a gender. I haven’t told many people until now.”

Chapman wrote that she had told her parents, Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman, about her sexuality in November and was met with their full support.

“I was so scared when I told my parents in November, but they welcomed me with open arms,” Bonnie shared. “I appreciate those who knew and kept it a secret, thank you for letting me take my time. I truly am so thankful to you all.”

While she noted in her post that anyone who was “in anyway upset about this” was free to unfollow her, Bonnie received plenty of support from fans who were happy to see her embrace her true self.

“I LOVE that Bonnie! Love is love & knows no gender!” one comment read.

Another fan wrote, “Support you 100% I’ve never even heard of the term until today but it is awesome, everybody is free to love who and how they want to.”

“Be proud to be yourself,” shared a third. “Your [sic] beautiful and if they cannot accept you for you then like you said they can remove themselves from your page. I’m always proud of anyone who comes out to be comfortable and be who they are.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bonniejoc