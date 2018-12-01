Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Asks Fans to ‘Pray’ For Her Family Amid Beth Chapman’s Cancer Diagnosis

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman is asking fans to “pray” for her family amid Beth Chapman’s cancer diagnosis.

The reality star’s daughter took to Instagram to say that “friends and family matter most during hard times,” in the wake of her stepmother’s new cancer fight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mahalo for all the well wishes,” she later added. “Please continue to pray for our family.”

Chapman’s sentiments are a bit less aggressive than they were a year ago when she posted a photo of herself and Beth, captioned “f— cancer” along with a plea for “prayers.”

Beth was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to undergo an emergency medical procedure. It was later revealed that the surgery was related to her cancer returning.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” Dog revealed to reporters, after Beth’s surgery was completed. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread.”

“I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow,” he added. “Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing.”

“Please say a prayer,” Dog later said when approached by TMZ cameras at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, following Beth’s surgery. “She’s not doing good.”

“We really appreciate the prayers of the fans. We really appreciate the support of our fans. We’re all so devastated. We love our mommy so much. Thank you guys for being here,” Chapman then added, after Dog become overwhelmed by emotion. “We’ve got such an amazing outpour from our fans, and we just really appreciate it.”

“Listen, we love you guys, too. Thank you so much,” Dog then said. “I wish she could have been here tonight.”

Beth broke her silence on the frightening situation, posting a photo of herself with Dog on Instagram and captioning it, “Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road. #faith #love #stayhumblepray.”

Many of Beth’s fans have commented on her post, sending the reality TV star words of encouragement and support. “Beth, you’ve been such a inspiration to me,” one fan commented. “I pray that you feel better soon.”

“Hugs, love and may God bring you through this quickly,” another follower wrote, while someone else said, “Positive thoughts and prayers are coming your way.”

At this time, Beth’s official clinical prognosis is unknown.