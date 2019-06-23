‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Bobby Brown Offers Support for Beth Chapman After She Enters Medically Induced Coma

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Bobby Brown offered his support for Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s wife Beth after news broke that the reality star is in a medically induced coma.

Brown, a Colorado bail bondsman who appeared on the hit show with the Chapmans, retweeted Chapman’s call for prayers from fans and added his own message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“BREAKING NEWS: My dear friend [Duane “Dog” Chapman] posted this PLEA for ‘US’ all to [PRAY for BETH] I DO, I have and I continue to [PRAY] for my awesome FRIEND [Beth Chapman] His life partner as she is in the HOSPITAL in induced [COMA]. ‘WE’ have been together since 1989. PRAYERS PLEASE,” Brown wrote.

Brown later retweeted another fan who called for prayers, adding, “It’s a well known FACT that [Dog And Beth] are serious [CHRISTIANS] and just like me, ‘WE’ appreciate and know how POWERFUL the [POWER of PRAYER] works! I promise you ALL that BETH hears and thankfully receives and HEARS all our PRAYERS and [DOG] whispering his words of LOVE to [BETH].”

Beth initially fought throat cancer in 2017, but doctors discovered the cancer returned in November 2018 after she was hospitalized for a throat blockage. She was given a terminal diagnosis, but recently stopped chemotherapy and instead relies on her faith in God.

On Sunday morning, the Chapman family confirmed Beth was put in a medically induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. According to their statement, the family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth,” and offered their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” Chapman tweeted after the news broke.

Chapman’s daughter Bonnie confirmed on Twitter she is “on a flight home” to see her mother. Bonnie also shared a year-old photo of her parents in happier times on Twitter Saturday.

Beth, 51, recently filmed episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted, a new series following Chapman and Beth as they track down fugitives on state and federal most wanted lists. The series will air on WGN some time next year.

Beth’s most recent tweet came just hours before she was taken to the hospital. She joked about Duane mowing their lawn multiple times in a week.

“And that’s the fourth time this week he’s mowed the lawn… What do you think ? Does the man have something on his mind or he just forgot how many times he’s mowed the lawn,” Beth wrote.

Photo credits: Twitter (Bobby Brown); Instagram (Beth Chapman)