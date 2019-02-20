‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Mourns Loss of ‘Dog Pound’ Member: ‘We Love You Honey’

Beth Chapman revealed the loss of a good friend this week, revealing that “Dog Pound” member Tammy Lowery passed away.

We lost a beloved #DogPound member Tammy Lowery was a loyal friend & amazing person she fought a long hard fight & never complained she will be missed by all her dog pound friends & by @DogBountyHunter & myself we love you honey RIP

Aloha aHui hou pic.twitter.com/gnePNMzudG — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) February 19, 2019

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to social media to announce the sad news, writing that Lowery “fought a long hard fight & never complained.” Chapman did not reveal Lowery’s cause of death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We lost a beloved #DogPound member Tammy Lowery was a loyal friend & amazing person she fought a long hard fight & never complained she will be missed by all her dog pound friends & by @DogBountyHunter & myself we love you honey RIP,” Chapman wrote, adding, “Aloha a Hui hou,” which means, “Until we meet again.”

The tribute also contained a photo of her friend, who was wearing an oxygen tube and surrounded by a filtered overlay of roses. The words “God got me” appeared on the photo, which Chapman also shared to Facebook.

Many fans replied with their condolences, with some longtime admirers remembering Lowery as an “awesome person.”

“Oh No this is very saddening news she was an awesome person she fought a good fight Rest In Peace Tammy May god protect her at all times terrible news to wake up to,” one Twitter user wrote.

“She was such a sweet person, definitely will be missed by all of us #DogPound members,” another said.

Chapman, who starred on Dog the Bounty Hunter with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman from 2004 to 2012, has been open with her own health struggles as of late. She revealed in the fall that doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that her throat cancer, which she battled to the point of remission in 2017, had returned and spread from her throat to her lungs. Dog called the cancer “incurable.” She began chemotherapy in January and has shared updates with her social media followers along the way.

After starting treatments, she shared a selfie with hashtags for “cancer sucks,” “stay humble pray” and “it’s only hair.”

In a recent selfie showing off a new hat, fans commented on how healthy and happy the 51-year-old looked. In a sweet Valentine’s Day post, Chapman gushed over a stunning bouquet of fire and ice roses and stargazer lillies Dog gave her.

“My Valentine never disappoints these fire and ice roses are really beautiful with the Star Gazer Lilly’s my hubby knows me so well,” she captioned the flower-filled photo.

In January, WGN announced that the Chapmans would be starring in Dog’s Most Wanted, the network’s first unscripted series. The first season is planned to run for 10 episodes, chronicling the two as they search for criminals on the FBI, U.S. Marshals’ and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives lists.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” Dog said in a statement at the time. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

A premiere date has yet to be announced for the new series.