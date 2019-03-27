‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Looks Glam During ‘Date Night With Hubs’

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s Beth Chapman got all gussied up for a romantic date night with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman amid her battle with cancer.

Wednesday, the reality personality shared a selfie featuring a glamorous blow-out, lush lashes and nude lipstick, captioning it simply, “Date night with hubs.”

Chapman’s followers were happy to see her having fun with her husband during such a stressful time for the couple.

“You look amazing Beth,” one wrote. “You are so lucky to have a man who worships the ground you walk on. It is all in his eyes when he looks at you. Stay strong you can beta this and will beat it.”

Another added, “You look beautiful. Keep fighting the good fight and keep your amazing positive spirit. Prayers from a long time fan.”

Chapman was first diagnosed with aggressive throat cancer in 2017, going under the knife for a high-risk surgery to remove the mass in a special that was documented in the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

In November 2018, Chapman was rushed into emergency surgery after a blockage in her throat was preventing her from breathing. Not long after the surgery was complete, Dog revealed that her cancer, which he called “incurable,” had returned, this time having spread into her lungs.

Since then, Chapman has been undergoing chemotherapy and other unspecified treatments to combat the growth of the cancer, spending time in the interim with her husband, children and first grandchild.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” Dog told Us Weekly in December. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

“Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her,” he continued. “Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it. She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

The couple is even planning their return to TV soon with the new WGN series, Dog’s Most Wanted, which chronicles the chronicling the couple and their team of bounty hunters as they search for criminals on the FBI, U.S. Marshals’ and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives lists.

The first season is planned to run for 10 episodes and a premiere date has yet to be announced.

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman