‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Lashes out at Political Correctness in Christmas Post

Despite her recent cancer diagnosis, Dog the Bounty Hunter personality Beth Chapman is still active on social media. In her latest post, she lashes out at political correctness.

In a fiery Facebook post shared Friday night, Chapman acknowledged recent controversies surrounding Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Peanuts holiday specials, as well as recent statements deemed inappropriate by PETA. She also acknowledges the controversy around the holiday song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” which was famously performed by Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalbán.

“NOW HEAR THIS!!! I am going to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Charlie Brown’s Christmas. I’m going to listen to Baby it’s Cold Outside and Santa Baby. I will continue to use the phrases ‘bring home the bacon,’ ‘kill two birds with one stone’ or any other damn thing that may offend you bunch of snowflakes,” Chapman wrote. “I’ve had it with all this political correctness. If you don’t like it then tough, because this is a free country, at least for now.”

She added, “Feel free to share this, it’s just my opinion. Oh and MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!!! Amen!!!”

Some have criticized Rudolph for its bullying scenes, and the Peanuts specials have also been criticized for troublesome themes, as well. The mentioned phrases stem from a recent PETA campaign to reduce use of expressions that depict harm to animals. “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has been criticized for its lyrics that can be read as a woman been forced to stay with a man overnight instead of leaving as she wishes. Many radio stations have cut the track from playlists as a result.

With the except of the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” situation, none of these waves of criticism have been particularly successful, with many more people dismissing them than backing them up. It appears Chapman, 51, seems to fall into the later camp.

As mentioned, Chapman, the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, is currently suffering from the reported return of throat cancer. In the meantime, she has returned to the family’s Colorado home to rest.

“They told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home… she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here,” Dog told Us Weekly. “[We] were met by friends when we landed who brought us home. Beth slept for almost an entire day, and she was more comfortable, then she got up and she was trying to do things around the house, trying to do laundry and wash the dishes, I said to her, ‘I’ve done all that, don’t worry.’”

There are no further updates on Beth’s condition.