Dog The Bounty Hunter and Wife Beth Chapman Join Manhunt for ‘Columbine Obsessed’ Teen

Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the hunt for an 18-year-old woman who caused many schools in Denver, Colorado to close on Wednesday, just days ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

Dog the Bounty Hunter stars Duane “Dog” Chapman and wife Beth Chapman have joined federal and local law enforcement officials in Colorado in the “massive manhunt” for Sol Pais, a high school senior from Florida that police believe poses a credible threat to schools in Denver.

Authorities said Pais, who traveled from Miami to Colorado, is armed and dangerous, should not be approached, and may be planning to carry out a copycat attack.

According to a press release, the Chapmans became involved in the search after their 18-year-old son, Garry, informed his parents on Tuesday that the school he attends was on lockdown. Later on Tuesday, the Chapmans received an emergency message that all schools in the area would be closed Wednesday.

“Now it’s personal,” Dog said. “They’re in my neighborhood, threatening my son, my family and my community. She is extremely dangerous. We need to find her and bring her in.”

Dog has met with local law enforcement officials, as well as the FBI. He has assembled members of The Dirty Dozen, with whom he is currently shooting for Dog’s Most Wanted, in Colorado, and they are now on the hunt for Pais.

All Denver area schools, as well as 20 other local districts, were closed by officials on Wednesdays, who called the threat “credible” but “not specific” to any school in particular.

Pais, who authorities say is 5’5″, was last seen in the foothills west of Denver wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots.

Sol Pais is armed and dangerous. We are operating out of an abundance of caution. The threat is not isolated to one school or individual. Federal, state, and local law enforcement are working together to keep our community safe. Tip Line: 303-630-6227. Media Line: 303-630-6427. pic.twitter.com/KENVT1kEK3 — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

“This has become a massive manhunt … and every law enforcement agency is participating and helping in this effort,” Dean Phillips, special agent in charge of the FBI in Denver, said late Tuesday night.

The FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force described Pais as “infatuated with [the] Columbine school shooting” in an alert on Tuesday. The alert also said police who come into contact with her should detain her and evaluate her mental health.