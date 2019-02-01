Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman’s Da Kine Bail Bonds Moving out of Hawaii Office

Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth are officially leaving their bail bonds office in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter stars are leaving the long-rented office for Da Kine Bail Bonds, which they have occupied since 1989. The building which houses the office, located at 1381 Queen Emma St, was recently bought by Queen Liliuokalani Trust, a foundation that turns real estate purchases and other investments into funding to support Hawaiian orphans.

“People develop their properties. This is a very beautiful prime piece of property. You can’t stop development,” Beth told local news station KHON. “It’s a bittersweet day for us. Sweet in the fact that we need to downsize, simplify our life a little bit so we can focus on my health and figuring out what’s going to happen from that.”

To mark the departure, the Chapmans are hosting a meet-and-greet at the office, which was heavily shown on their A&E series, on Saturday. They will also be selling various items from the office, giving fans a chance to own a piece of Dog the Bounty Hunter history.

“This is were they could always come to get a little piece of Dog, where they feel like they were part of the show,” Beth told the Star Advertiser. “It’s just been a very, very long ride at this place. So it’s just been bittersweet for us to go.”

Ahead of the event, Beth also discussed her ongoing cancer battle. After surviving a throat cancer scare in 2017, the ailment returned in late 2018. She is reportedly undergoing chemotherapy in California and spending most of her downtime at the family’s Colorado estate.

“Look – I have something that’s incurable. It is what it is,” Beth told KOHN. “You can fight to have a little extra time, or you can go through a million treatments that break your body down and kill you quicker,” she said.

It is unclear what the next step for Da Kine Bail Bonds will be, but the couple wants to keep a presence in Hawaii. They are currently looking for a new office space in Hawaii, all while filming their upcoming WGN America series Dog’s Most Wanted. However, they want Hawaii to play some role in their future, partially due to the kind nature of its residents.

“My husband, last night, was chasing someone down really hard. I thought to myself, ‘Wow he’s really yelling at him. I hope he stops.’ A few minutes later, the guy says to Dog, ‘Hey braddah, how’s your wife?” Beth said. “There’s no place like Hawaii. Live or die, I’d rather die here.”

Photo Credit: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images