'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman's Grandmother Has Died

Dog the Bounty Hunter alum 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman has revealed that her grandmother died. Taking to Instagram, Chapman shared, "Our dear mother, (my grandmother) Grace Catherine Worthington, known as Kate, passed away on April 14, at home in Northglenn, Colorado, surrounded by family." Worthington was the mother of Chapman's mother, Lyssa Rae Brittain (née Greene), who was Duane "Dog" Chapman's third wife.

"Kate was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on May 1, 1933, to Pearl J. (Murphy) and James W. Arthur. She was the last surviving child of the family, fourteenth of fifteen," went on to write of her late grandmother. "Kate lived much of her childhood around Robinson, Illinois, and had fond memories of days spent wandering the woods and fishing in creeks with her younger brother Frank. She was close with several of her sisters, too, especially Norma. The family never had much money, but they worked hard and had fun together."

She continued, "In the early fifties, Kate married her first husband, the late Robert Matheney. They had two children, Lyssa and Richard. Kate later married Thomas Worthington and they added three more children, Kathy, Tom (Tug), and James to the family. Kate and Thomas lived in Des Moines, Iowa, and Northglenn, Colorado, following Thomas's career in the baking industry."

Chapman then added, "Kate worked much of her life, too, after convincing Thomas that women could work and still take care of the children and home. Her favorite job was running central supply in a nursing home. After she retired, she helped raise many of her grandchildren and loved getting family together for big meals, always burning the marshmallows on the yams on Thanksgiving and making impossibly delicious fudge at Christmas."

Many of Chapman's followers have offered their condolences on her post, with one person writing, "Send you and your family all the love and light. Thank you for sharing her amazing long life with all of us. She will live on in all of you." Someone else wrote, "Deepest condolences to you and the family . What a legend and thank you for sharing her memories and story."

A third follower commented, "I am so sorry for your loss. I loved my grandma hard and it was so painful to lose her..1998 and I still think of her almost daily. She will live on in your heart and in your head and if you are lucky, in your dreams. Much love from Florida."