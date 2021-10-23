Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Chapman Speaks out on Brian Laundrie Search

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter Lyssa Chapman defended their team’s work during the search for Brian Laundrie in a set of Tweets Friday. Laundrie’s remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near Carlton Reserve, where law enforcement centered their own search for the 23-year-old. Chapman’s team searched Fort De Soto Park, where Laundrie and his parents camped before Laundrie went missing. In her statement, Lyssa noted that they received thousands of leads, which they followed and that is why they searched where they did. Laundrie was a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.

“This is a screenshot of the amount of tips we got in the [Brian Laundrie] case,” Lyssa, known as “Baby Lyssa” on Dog the Bounty Hunter, tweeted. “We did our best to follow up with every single one. We followed the LEADS. This is the job. It didn’t have the ending we anticipated but I’m so proud of my dad for helping.” The screenshot showed they received over 3,400 voicemails and 1,060 texts with tips.

“I know there are a lot of questions on why we searched the areas we did. I hope this helps. Even the FBI hit a motel on the AT a few days ago. They followed the leads. So did we,” Lyssa continued. “I’m sure if Gabby’s Dad asked anyone of you for help you would have done the same thing my dad did. He used his skills, contacts, money, and time to help and I appreciate all of the kind messages of support. On to the next case.”

Chapman has also spoken out on Laundrie’s death. In a statement to InTouch Weekly, he suggested Laundrie might still be “alive” if his parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie cooperated with police sooner. The Dog’s Most Wanted star added that the discovery of Laundrie’s remains gives “some measure of closure to this case, if not to Gabby’s family, who will likely now never know what truly happened.” His family also offered prayers to Petito’s family. “As a parent who has also lost a child, I know there’s no ending to this story that brings Gabby back,” Chapman said. “But now the family can begin the process of grieving. Our thoughts are with them.”

Laundrie’s remains and some of his belongings were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday. The next day, the FBI said dental records confirmed the remains were Laundrie’s. One of the items discovered was a notebook, which North Port, Florida police spokesperson told Josh Taylor has not been opened yet by investigators. An autopsy on the remains has already been completed, but no cause of death could be determined, Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino said. Anthropologists could be necessary to help investigators if decomposition is too far along, TMZ reported.

Petito’s family has not issued a statement on Laundrie’s death. Over the summer, Petito and Laundrie began a drive across the country, but Petito’s family stopped hearing from her in late August. On Sept. 1, Laundrie arrived at his parents’ home in their van but without Petito. Ten days later, Petito’s family reported her missing. The 22-year-old’s remains were discovered in a Wyoming national park, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.