'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Enjoys Hawaii's Perfect December Beach Weather

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star "Baby Lyssa" Chapman is enjoying some fun in the sun. On Tuesday, Chapman posted a photo of herself at the beach in Hawaii. As she even noted in her caption, she's forgoing a traditional white Christmas for a "blue" one with waves and clear skies.

Chapman posted a selfie that was taken at the beach in Oahu, as she noted in the post. She donned a white and black bikini, sunglasses, and a cap that reads "Baby" on it as she took in some of the rays. In her caption, she wished her followers a "Happy December from Hawai'i #BlueChristmas #SorryNotSorry." The reality personality also noted that she is the one who designed the chic cap that she can be seen wearing in the snap. She then included the handle for her clothing company, which is Baby by Lyssa Chapman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac)

While Chapman is currently enjoying her time in Hawaii, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, who is the daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman, recently opened up about an incredibly serious pursuit of hers. In late November, Chapman and fellow reality star Rainy Robinson revealed that they were teaming up in order to embark on a mission to find missing children and sex trafficking victims. During their interview with The Sun, Chapman explained that she and Robinson decided to go down this avenue after they discussed how to put "the skills and everything that we've acquired over the years" to use. After discussing various cases, they realized that they needed to take action as there is a huge need for help when it comes to this issue.

"It is a huge calling for us, especially when it comes to children that are getting involved in sex trafficking and sex crime," Chapman said. "We feel very passionately about this - we didn't choose this. This is choosing us. People are coming at us at an alarming rate where we have to do something; I can't ignore these babies in my inbox anymore." Robinson added that she doesn't "want to make it seem like there's boogie men around every single corner, but it happens enough to be concerned." She said that "people are reaching out to us every single day," and it "comes to a point where we can't ignore these messages anymore. People are constantly reaching out, needing help and we are in a position to help."