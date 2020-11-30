Lyssa Chapman Shares Sunny Throwback Boating Photo With Beth Chapman: 'Dog's Angels'

✖

Lyssa Chapman recently shared a sunny throwback photo of a boating day she spent with her late stepmom, Beth Chapman. In the photo shared to Instagram, Chapman appears alongside Beth and Cecily Chapman, one of Beth's biological children. All three women — who Chapman calls "Dog's Angels" in the caption, in reference to Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman — are laying out on a boat, soaking up some sun.

Many of Chapman's followers have commented on the photo, expressing their love and support for the family. "Ohhhhh, I love this! Such memories," one person offered, while someone else added, "Great memories with lovely ladies." Another user wrote, "This is why I love photos, [you] can always look at them and remember all the good times."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac)

Beth, who was married to Chapman's father, died in June 2019, after a long battle with cancer. In a post following Beth's death, Chapman expressed her sorrow over the painful loss. "I miss you as deep as the ocean. [Beth Chapman] I’m going thru (sic) some s— and I just need you to tell me how dumb I am for worrying. Around you all my problems seemed menial, I used to hate that."

"I miss sitting next to you and OG on the couch. You always listened to me, heard every word I said. You’d digest my thoughts thru (sic) your head and spin them out to me in a way I could never understand," she went on to add. "I need one of our talks, our arguments, our drinks. I don’t think I’ll ever understand why someone who is so needed in a family can be taken away."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac) on Jul 30, 2019 at 5:14pm PDT

Dog has since found love again with his new fiancée, Francie Frane. Previously, Frane opened up about Dog's proposal to her, sharing with The Sun, "I wasn't expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome'. Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.'"

"So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" she went on to share. "And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' Who can say no to that? It was wonderful."