‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Preps for Dinner With ‘Soon-to-Be In-Laws’

Despite the Chapman family dealing with the effects of Beth Chapman’s cancer diagnosis in past months, they continue to find reasons to celebrate and smile. One of those happy moments is Lyssa Chapman‘s impending wedding to girlfriend Leiana Evensen. Lyssa is the ninth of Dog and Beth’s children and announced their engagement way in December 2017.

While the couple hasn’t walked down the aisle just yet, Lyssa did post a picture on Sunday that might give a hint that the wedding will be happening soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Posting an image from her porch, Chapman noted that she was getting ready for dinner with her “soon to be in-laws” at her home in Hawaii.

Sitting on my porch getting ready for dinner at my house with my soon to be in-laws. #Sunday pic.twitter.com/4x9eRpiyrL — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) March 18, 2019

Evensen has been in Hawaii for quite a while at this point. According to InTouch, she grew up in an area of Hawaii called Kane’ohe and attended private school in Honolulu, graduating in 2005. She then started as a fitness director at a gym in the city in 2017 and likely met Chapman around the same time.

Evensen asked Chapman to marry her during a trip to Seattle in December 2017, sharing the moment on Instagram and raising questions about when the couple would walk down the aisle.

No date has been reported yet, but InTouch does note that the relationship between Lyssa and her parents is healthier today than it was during her time on the A&E reality series at just 15 years old.

The relationship has been sour in the past, with Lyssa telling Fox News in 2011 that her life with Beth and Dog was “horrible.”

“I never want to go back to, living with him and Beth and the fighting and the drugs. When I got to my mother’s, although she drank, it was much more peaceful,” she said in the interview. “I was in school, I had friends, I was willing to do anything not to go back.”

With Beth’s cancer diagnosis, Lyssa has become more visible in her life and even posted a plea for prayers on social media.

“Mahalo for all the well wishes,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Beth at the time. “Please continue to pray for our family”.

Despite the cancer diagnosis, Beth Chapman continues to stay busy. Many fans likely hope they’ll get to see her and Dog both attend the eventual wedding between Lyssa and Leiana. There doesn’t seem to be any sign of Chapman giving up, so that could very well become a reality.