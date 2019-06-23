‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Leland Chapman Reminisces Through Photos With Stepmother Beth After She Enters Coma

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma amid a battle with cancer. After confirming the news to the public, members of Chapman’s family have taken to social media to share moving tributes to the TV personality.

Chapman’s stepson Leland Chapman shared one of the more poignant tributes, flooding his own social media with family photos and pictures of himself and Chapman throughout the years.

He posted each of the photos without captions, allowing the memories to speak for themselves.

Leland’s first post was a press photo from the family’s first reality series, Dog The Bounty Hunter. He then posted a photo of himself, Chapman and another family member on the social media platform, followed by a photo of the whole family together.

A fourth photo showed Chapman, Duane “Dog” Chapman, Leland and others at what appeared to be a press event for Dog & Beth: On the Hunt. The family was all smiles in the picture. The 51-year-old Chapman matriarch can be seen at the center of the photo.

His final picture showed himself and his step mother standing side-by-side. Chapman appears significantly slimmer than she has in the past, but in good spirits. Both she and Leland appear happy in the picture. It’s unclear when it was taken.

Leland isn’t the only one of Chapman’s kids, biological or otherwise, to honor her during this difficult time. Her daughter, Bonnie, posted a sweet photo of her mom and Dog snuggling at a restaurant while the bounty hunter kisses his wife on the cheek. She captioned the image with two heart emojis.

Bonnie shared the same photo on Instagram, revealing that it was taken in July 2018. She added a brief statement to followers about her mom’s condition, asking that everyone keep Beth in their prayers.

“If you haven’t heard, my mother is in an induced coma,” she wrote. “Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

The latest update on Chapman is that she is in a medically induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center’s ICU in Honolulu. The Chapman family asked for prayers for her while she’s hospitalized.

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, the Chapmans “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” They family also offer a “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

No more information has been revealed at this time. It’s unclear what led to Chapman’s hospitalization, or if and when she will be taken out of her coma.