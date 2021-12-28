‘Dirty Jobs’ Returning After 10-Year Hiatus

Almost 10 years after Mike Rowe tackled his last dirty job, he is rolling up his sleeves in preparation of more difficult, strange, disgusting, and messy occupational duties for Discovery’s upcoming Dirty Jobs revival. Set to find Rowe returning for another chance to take on jobs he didn’t get to do before, Dirty Jobs Season 9 is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.

After testing his hand at everything from construction to work in sewers and cementing his place as “the dirtiest man on TV,” Rowe will tackle the most grueling jobs at all in the upcoming season of the hit series. According to Discovery, Dirty Jobs Season 9 will see Rowe joining “the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs.” In the Season premiere, Rowe will add rod buster to his resume as he travels to Tampa, Florida to apprentice with the rod busters, who work under brutal conditions and sweltering temperatures, as they twist, mold and fabricate the iron framework to secure our nation’s superstructures. He will also try out being a water tower cleaner, escalator maintainer, combat surgeon, and an epoxy installer.

“Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in!” Rowe quoted The Godfather when asked to comment on the return Dirty Jobs. “Actually, I’ve been flattered over the last year by hundreds of letters from loyal fans, urging me to reboot the series, and I’m excited and honored to introduce the country to a new batch of hardworking Americans who aren’t afraid to get dirty. Also, I can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year.”

Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, added that Rowe and Dirty Jobs “have been part of Discovery’s DNA for nearly two decades” and she is “especially excited for a whole new generation of viewers to see Mike take on some pretty wild jobs that are messy as they get.” Daniels said the series is “more than just doing a tough job. It’s about shining a spotlight on those who make an impact in our lives without many of us even knowing it.”

Dirty Jobs initially aired on Discovery from 2005 to 2013 and was later rebooted as a limited series titled Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip. Discovery announced in March of this year that nearly a decade after the show went off the air, it would be returning for its ninth season. Rowe said in a statement at the time, “every now and then, the headlines catch up to a TV show and make it relevant in ways that no one imagined. With essential work in the news, it’s impossible not to think of DIRTY JOBS, and for the last year, people have asked me every day if the show would make a comeback. Today I’m happy to say the answer is yes. In other words, just when I thought I was out, they sucked me back in!” Dirty Jobs Season 9 premieres on Discovery and discovery+ on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.