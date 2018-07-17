‘Diesel Brothers’ Returns to Discovery, Get a Sneak Peek of the New Season

Diesel Brothers is returning to Discovery for a new season on Monday, July 30, the network announced Monday. So get ready to change how you see trucks forever.

The hit show, which features Heavy D, Diesel Dave, and the Dieselsellerz crew showing off their over-the-top truck builds, will air at 10 p.m. ET as part of Discovery’s Motor Mondays.

And as the crew says in the exclusive season preview, “This season, take everything you know about trucks, and throw it out the window!”

This will be the fourth season of the reality series, which documents longtime buddies Heavy D and Diesel Dave as they continue their work creating one-of-a-kind truck builds out of used and broken down vehicles. And, of course, having a lot of fun with their signature crazy antics in the meantime.

“This season of Diesel Brothers will be unlike any other — turning ordinary rigs into decked out diesel trucks, giving away the hottest rides and pulling the funniest pranks and pushing the limits with crazy stunts,” Discovery said in a release.

In the first episode, the crew is tasked with their biggest job yet, creating “a monster school bus with a 40-foot drive train and 66-inch tires capable of driving over sand and water.” Can they actually pull it off?

And when “The Muscle” brings in a Raptor-style F250 for a client build for a gym buddy, he struggles to complete the project with Heavy D breathing down his neck.

Later in the season, the crew will respond to the viral YouTube video from last month where a family’s car broke down in Northern Utah and were insulted for their trouble.

After the video caught Heavy D’s attention, he offered to repair the vehicle and modify it for free, saying he wanted to prove that not everyone in Utah of the U.S. is “like this” and that there are “good people” out there.

For all the trucks, pranks, stunts and heartwarming events of this season, don’t miss the premiere of Diesel Brothers‘ new season.

Diesel Brothers, produced by Magilla Entertainment, returns to Discovery on Monday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Discovery