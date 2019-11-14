‘Diesel Brothers’ and ‘Dirty Mudder Truckers’ Get ‘Trucking Huge’ New Season Premiere Dates on Discovery (Exclusive)

Monday nights on Discovery are about to get “trucking huge” with the back-to-back season premieres of Diesel Brothers and Dirty Mudder Truckers kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9, PopCulture.com can exclusively announce. Starting off Monday nights with their one-of-a-kind truck builds are Heavy D, Diesel Dave, The Muscle and the rest of the DieselSellerz crew on Diesel Brothers, where they’ll tackle the task of building a mobile DJ party trailer and a tricked out truck companion that sends Diesel Dave and The Muscle on a mission to find a rare square-body.

Meanwhile, the “diesel mad scientist” Sam is planning a way to race his $500 electric mini drag bike to race a $250,000 Lamborghini Huracan.

“This season is chock-full of firsts and sure to amaze audiences coast-to-coast. The dream team at DieselSellerz will attempt to build their first ever diesel-powered boat, their first electric drag-bike, and their very first mega-truck,” the network tells PopCulture.com. As Heavy D puts it, “Really bad ideas are often the really good ideas.”

On Dirty Mudder Truckers, airing at 9 p.m. ET Mondays after Diesel Brothers, the Dirty 7 prepares to take things back to The Pit — a 750-ft. stretch of mud and track designed to “chew up and spit out mega-trucks of every size” — after a devastating defeat by Georgia last season. With 12 races to make a name for themselves in The Pit, and with a big pot of money at stake, no one is holding back this season as teams from around the country make their way to Florida to take on the Dirty 7.

Returning for muddy battle are all of the original Dirty 7 drivers and their iconic mega-trucks are back, including Pete Eurle with “Chasin’ Paper,” Randy Priest with “Mudstick,” Keith Spiker with “Hammerhead,” and Jimmy Yeager with his truck “Steamboat.” Young-gun Chris Liback, meanwhile, decided to give “Animalistic” a major upgrade, introducing “Animalistic 2.0” in the first race of the season. But will it be enough to take on the other drivers?

Diesel Brothers returns to Discovery for a new season Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Dirty Mudder Truckers at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Catch up on the latest and watch the new episodes every week on the Discovery GO app.

Photo credit: Discovery