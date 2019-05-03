Did Khloe Kardashian Get New Lip Injections?

New photos of Khloe Kardashian out with daughter True Thompson have led to some renewed speculation that she got new lip injections.

On Wednesday, Hollywood Life published new paparazzi photos of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star cradling her 1-year-old True. A source told the outlet Kardashian, 34, is not using lip fillers after a bad experience the first time she got them.

“She swears she hasn’t done any fillers at all, she says she’s still scared since the last time she did fillers (in her face) she hated them so much,” a Kardashian insider told the site. “Khloe has nothing against lip fillers, they just aren’t for her. She tried them in the past and hated them and has always said she won’t go there again.”

Back on April 25, Kardashian shared a selfie from the passenger seat of her car, making a duck face. Fans instantly speculated that she got lip injections recently.

“Your injector should be fired,” one person wrote.

“Khloe you have always been my favorite the most natural and fun and I’m saying this with the [utmost] respect and love what’s up with your face it’s a lil much especially by your mouth it’s getting a lil joker looking,” another wrote.

“The lips are out of control. Awful. Stop it,” a third Instagram follower wrote.

Kardashian previously insisted her “full lips” were natural and shared a list with fans outlining how she does it on her now-defunct KhloeWithAK site and app.

In October 2018, Kardashian listed three steps: use a lip liner that matches your natural lip color; use a lip plumper because “these tingly glosses work by bringing blood to the surface of the lips, causing them to swell slightly”; and use a lip mask.

Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner has admitted to getting lip injections in the past. Kenner said she got rid of “all my filler” in July 2018, but in October, she admitted on her Instagram Story she visited a dermatologist for a “lip touch up.”

During her show Life of Kylie, Jenner said she became insecure about her lips when she was 15 after a boy told her he did not think she would be a good kisser because she had small lips.

“I took that really hard,” she explained. “Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”

Kardashian welcomed True in April 2018. She was dating True’s father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, until February, when she learned he kissed Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods. Jenner and Woods, who once lived together, are reportedly no longer on speaking terms.

Photo credit: Getty Images