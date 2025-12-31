Details on the ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Arrest Scandal

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Chase McWhorter is sharing the details of his DUI and cocaine possession arrest over the summer.

The Hulu reality personality, who shares kids Brooks, 6, and Cohen, 4, with ex-wife Miranda McWhorter, shared a lengthy video on TikTok on Dec. 4 explaining the charges against him following his July arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chase began by confirming that the reports detailing the July 4 run-in with police were “true,” explaining, “I was pulled over for driving under the influence, had ingested substances that I shouldn’t have, and got behind the wheel of a car, an extremely short-sighted, selfish, dangerous decision.”

hulu/youtube

He continued that he had been at a pool party with friends and had “planned to be there all day,” but decided to leave when a fight broke out and drive the “few miles” back home.

“I should’ve Ubered, but for some reason decided to drive home and that decision alone kills people every single day, so I understand the severity of it,” he confessed. “Obviously, it was humiliating having to be pulled over and taken in. Terrible look for me.”

Acknowledging that his actions were an “inward problem” he needs to “work on,” Chase emphasized that they were not a “reflection of [his] parents,” or the people around him, “who know how stupid that is and how selfish it was.”

Chase said he told Miranda about his arrest the day after he was taken into custody, adding, “Unfortunately, I have been a disappointment to her a number of times throughout the time that she’s known me, both as a partner and now as a co-parent, so that sucks. And I am truly sorry for making that horrible decision and putting people in real danger because of it.”

“I am deeply regretful of the decision that I made, and sorry for how it looks, and to everyone that was on the road that day, because obviously that is how people lose lives,” he went on. “So extremely sorry about all of it and disappointed damn near everybody around me because of that choice, and I’m dealing with those consequences as well as, you know, anything that happens legally beyond that.”

“So, apologies,” he concluded. “I wanted you to hear it from me that it did happen, and it won’t happen again. I’m sorry.”