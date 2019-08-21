Derick Dillard Pens ‘Hot Love’ Marriage Advice Dedicated to Wife Jill Duggar

Derick Dillard recently penned a marriage advice column on his family website, and dedicated the “Hot Love” post to his wife Jill Duggar. The full title of Dillard’s post is “Hot Love: How to Love Your Wife Like You Mean It,” and he published it Wednesday on the Dillard Family blog. Explaining why he decided to write the post, Dillard revealed that it was intended as a follow-up to a previous post by Duggar which focused on how women can love their husbands better.

“Recently Jill wrote a post on here about how wives can love their husbands, and it was apparently a really big hit,” Dillard began his post. “She also told me that she received a lot of feedback that the ladies would like me to write a post to husbands about how we can better love our wives. Marriage relationships are the most important relationships between humans, and I don’t think it should be a surprise that in such a sacred relationship, the work should be a two-way street.”

The former Counting On star went on to share some his thoughts behind the post, writing, “Love isn’t always just about having ooey gooey, warm fuzzy feelings. ‘Ooey gooey’ isn’t bad, but it’s kinda childish if that’s all you rely on.”

“There’s a reason why my 4-year-old son names every stuffed animal he has ‘Gooey.’ …it’s cute, but would be weird, not to mention a barrier in his life, if he has the same-track mind in 20 years,” he offered.

“Relationships are the same way—often times, divorce happens because of childish thoughts and selfish attitudes in relationships,” Dillard went on to say.

“We shouldn’t treat love the same way as two 8-year-olds on the playground or junior high ‘summer love.’ People either think it’s all about them, or that they need to feel some kind of ‘feeling.’ The truth is, love is a choice. It’s not bad to want the ‘warm fuzzies,’ but we should think of that as just icing on the cake,” he added.

“We’re going to need a lot more than that for a healthy, successful, and truly joyful marriage for both parties. Love often initially begins with physical attraction or likable personalities, but day-to-day love must also be a choice that we continually make,” Dillard also wrote.

Duggar has since taken to Instagram to share the post, adding, “Thanks to my hubby @derickdillard the post many of you have been asking for is up now!”

