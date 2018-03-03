Derick Dillard Goes off on TLC and Media Once Again

Derick Dillard, the husband of Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard, took a swipe at TLC, while defending his comments about the media featuring survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

On Feb. 28, Dillard criticized the “Liberal media” for frequently interviewing students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who have been speaking out in favor of new gun control laws since 14 students and three teachers were killed on Feb. 14.

“This has gotten a little ridiculous; at least 2 networks are now using kids to push their liberal agendas. It’s obviously not all about the kids when voices like [Kyle Kashuv] aren’t as elevated,” Dillard wrote. “Liberal Media… at least be consistent so you can hide your biased tactics better.”

This has gotten a little ridiculous; at least 2 networks are now using kids to push their liberal agendas. It’s obviously not all about the kids when voices like @KyleKashuv aren’t as elevated. Liberal Media… at least be consistent so you can hide your biased tactics better. https://t.co/u5ycvO2ygX — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) February 28, 2018

Dillard tagged Kyle Kashuv, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student who survived the shooting, and identifies as a Republican. Kushuv has been interviewed by CNN and Fox News recently.

After InTouch Weekly published a post about Dillard’s tweet, Dillard quickly responded.

“No, I criticized the media’s use of kids again…like [TLC] uses Jazz,” Dillard wrote, referring to I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings. “My heart goes out to the victims, but all ideas should be heard, and subjected to criticism.”

No, I criticized the media’s use of kids again…like @TLC uses Jazz. My heart goes out to the victims, but all ideas should be heard, and subjected to criticism. Derick Dillard Slams Parkland Shooting Victims and Fans are Outraged – In Touch Weekly https://t.co/GcAiXImxeg — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) March 1, 2018

“Oh Derick. I’m such a huge fan of yours and your family but you did it AGAIN,” one fan wrote. “MUST you bring that child’s name up again?? Now you’re going to get slammed for it – AGAIN. You must TRY to use some tack! That’s why [TLC] won’t have you on their show anymore. It makes me sad.”

Dillard replied, “I was only addressing it because it was brought up again in the article, and I wanted to clarify so people aren’t misled. I agree, I wish people would get over that already. Thanks for the support.”

I was only addressing it because it was brought up again in the article, and I wanted to clarify so people aren’t misled. I agree, I wish people would get over that already. Thanks for the support. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) March 1, 2018

The 28-year-old Dillard has had a combative relationship with TLC, the network that airs both Counting On and I Am Jazz. As early as August 2017, there were rumors he was being fired after sharing transphobic views. In December 2017, he denied being fired by the network, suggesting he made a decision to leave.

“Unbelievable what’s considered newsworthy these days, but then again, this is how I first heard that I was ‘fired,’” Dillard wrote on Dec. 15. “For the record, I was never fired. I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”

However, Dillard has continued to bring up Jennings on Twitter. In November, he said he felt “pity” for her.

“I pity Jazz, [for] those who take advantage of him in order [to] promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions [to] be made by a child,” he wrote on Nov. 9. “It’s sad that [people] would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

In January, he defended his controversial views.

“My view is no different than most Americans, but I just mentioned it,” Dillard wrote on Instagram.

