Derick Dillard Breaks Silence About Firing From TLC

Derick Dillard is finally speaking out about his firing from TLC.

The Counting On cast member, who is married to Jill (Duggar) Dillard, got in trouble last week after making repeated transphobic comments about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings, a transgender teenage girl.

The network had previously warned him about his statements, but after what he said last week, decided to sever ties with the Duggar brother-in-law. Since then, Dillard has tweeted several things, including a plea for money for his mission, inspirational quotes and verses from the Bible.

But Saturday, he addressed his firing head on.

Thank you to all those who have supported us and given us so many words of encouragement recently. God bless you all! — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 18, 2017

“Thank you to all those who have supported us and given us so many words of encouragement recently,” he tweeted. “God bless you all.”

Dillard’s tweet that sparked his firing said he pitied Jazz, saying she was being used to promote an agenda while repeatedly misgendering the teen. In the past, he had called her a “non-reality” and “oxymoron.”

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Shortly after the tweet, TLC responded with a condemning statement.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Jennings, for her part, responded in a more obtuse way.

“In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love,” she wrote soon afterwards.