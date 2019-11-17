‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Derek Hough Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Appendix

Dancing With the Stars alum and World of Dance judge, Derek Hough has had a rough 24 hours after enduring a “severe” and “sharp pain” in his abdomen this past weekend. On Saturday morning, the 34-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share with fans how he underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix after things just didn’t feel “right.” In a video shared to the network, Hough explained just what happened with a plethora of fans and followers coming out in support of his recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on Nov 16, 2019 at 2:22pm PST

“Woke up at 3am with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen. Knew something wasn’t right,” Hough wrote alongside a video of himself in his hospital gown, dancing. “Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away. This is me immediately after, still a little (a lot) medicated, giving [Hayley Erbert] a (sexy) little dance.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hough continued in his message a supposed dialogue between him and girlfriend, Erbert, writing: “Me: ‘Is this doing it for you babe?’ Hayley: ‘So hot.’ Thank you for lying to me babe,” he wrote alongside a winky face emoticon.

The acclaimed dancer also took to his Instagram Story to post video from his girlfriend, Erbert’s who captured footage of him laying in a hospital bed with a GIF of a cat playing the guitar. “Wherever we go, there’s a partayyy,” she wrote on the photo featured on her social media account.

Fans immediately took the comments section to send their well wishes to Hough, including a slew of his celebrity friends.

“Get well soon bro. And pick me up one of those badass gowns,” singer, Gavin DeGraw wrote.

“Feel better soon!!!” former DWTS alum and Olympian, Amy Purdy wrote alongside hearts and a laughing emoji.

“Super glad you’re okay!! Praying for a speedy recovery,” added another fan.

“Love the couture,” added another with a laughing emoji.

“Aww!! I hope you’re feeling better soon!! I’m wishing you a speedy and successful recovery!!” another fan added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, appendicitis is described as an inflammation of the appendix and causes pain in your lower right abdomen. While it can be noted that pain begins around the navel and then moves for most people, inflammation can worsen with appendicitis pain typically increasing and eventually growing much more severe.

Here’s to a speedy recovery! Get better soon, Derek!

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta / Getty Images