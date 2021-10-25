Derek Hough Has Big Announcement for Tonight’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough is preparing to take to the dance floor with a special performance for Monday’s Horror Night episode. The professional dancer took to Instagram over the weekend to tease the surprise he’s saving for DWTS fans, posing in a suit as he wrote, “I’ve really enjoyed being a judge on @dancingabc but this Monday I get from behind the desk and hit the dance floor.”

Fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed Hough’s big surprise would be in the ballroom in her comment, writing, “It’s about time. I love when you dance Derek! We all do! Can’t wait to see what magic you are bringing on Monday. and this suit! So good…” Prior to Monday’s show, the former DWTS pro dropped another hint with his “Tango of the Dead” photo, showing his torso and arms covered in spooky designs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Monday’s Horror Nights episode will bring out the darker side of the Season 30 competitors as beauty vlogger Olivia Jade Giannulli and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy dance the paso doble to “Beggin’” by Måneskin, inspired by The Purge. The Talk‘s Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will dance the Argentine tango to “Paint It, Black” by Ciara, inspired by Saw, while Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a jazz dance to “Anything Goes” by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington, inspired by It.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber will perform the tango to “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran, inspired by The Vampire Diaries, while actress Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev will dance the jive to “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley, inspired by Cujo. Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater will perform a contemporary dance to “Say Something” by Daniel Jang, inspired by A Quiet Place, and NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach will dance their own contemporary routine to “I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from US)” by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall, inspired by Us.

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and pro Witney Carson will dance the paso doble to “Wicked Games” by RAIGN, inspired by Hellraiser, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will dance the cha cha to “There Will Be Blood” by Kim Petras, inspired by American Psycho, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore and pro Brandon Armstrong will dance the Argentine tango to “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd, inspired by Arachnophobia. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or catch the episode the next day on Hulu.