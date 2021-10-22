‘Dancing With the Stars’: Melanie C Calls Elimination ‘So, So Strange’

Dancing With the Stars ended with another elimination where head judge Len Goodman had to serve as tie-breaker, which confused everyone. Even former Spice Girls singer Melanie C, who was dancing with Gleb Savchenko, thought her elimination was “so, so strange.” The judges had to choose between her and Olivia Jade Giannulli, even though they both got good scores for their dances to songs from Grease on Monday.

“It’s so, so strange,” Melanie C, 47, told Entertainment Tonight Thursday. “It’s very surreal because it’s really intense. I was so committed… everybody on the show is, and all of a sudden it’s over. I did really hope and think I’d be there a little longer.”

Mel C, whose full last name is Chisholm, had every reason to think she would be on the show longer. She and Savchenko scored a 36/40 for their dance to “You’re The One That I Want,” earning the third-best score of the night. Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy also scored a 36/40, but it wasn’t enough to keep either of them out of the bottom two with the fan vote included. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli chose to save Mel C, while Derek Hough and Goodman picked Giannullu. Since Goodman is the head judge, he also broke the four-way tie.

After she was eliminated, there was an outpouring of support from fans, which Melanie C “really” appreciated. “I think there’s a whole album out there waiting to be written after this experience,” she said. “I’ve done so much in my life. I’ve been so fortunate. I’ve had a great career. I was a Spice Girl, I was a solo artist, I’ve done theater, I’ve done so many different things, but nothing prepared me for this.”

There are still “so many positives” Melanie C took from this experience. She began focusing on her music career over the summer and released her self-titled solo album. “I’ve spent so many years kind of figuring out who I am,” she told ET. “I was in my 20s when I was first working with the Spice Girls… There were little bumps along the way. I’m a mom, my daughter [Scarlet’s] 12 now, and I just feel like I’m at a time in my life where I finally have found this self-acceptance.”

Melanie C also told ET that the Spice Girls “100 percent” want to get back together after their successful 2019 tour. “Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it’s safe when we can do it. What’s tough is there’s so many artists that want to get out there, and there’s only so many venues, so we’re all kind of queuing up going, ‘I want to! I want to,’” she said.

DWTS Season 30 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The remaining celebrity contestants are Jimmie Allen, Melora Hardin, Giannulli, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Mike “The Miz” Misanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa.