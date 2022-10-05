Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton Announced as Part of Star-Studded 'Surreal Life' Reboot Cast

VH1 is bringing back an early '00s hit reality show with a brand new chapter of The Surreal Life, complete with a wild new cast of famous stars. The Surreal Life returns Oct. 24 with back-to-back episodes as the "original celebrity social experiment" makes its comeback with a cast of eight "wildly different celebrities."

These stars, who come from all walks of life and areas of fame, will have to "live together for a once-in-a-lifetime surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways," according to the network.

Starring in The Surreal Life's brand new season are R&B singer/songwriter August Alsina, actress/model and WWE superstar CJ Perry, former Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman, Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, Living Single star Kim Coles, YouTube celebrity and makeup mogul Manny MUA, adult performer, screenwriter, director and author Stormy Daniels, and musician and reality star Tamar Braxton.

In the first trailer for The Surreal Life, we get to see a bit of the madness that will go down when these eight celebrities are forced to live together and embrace one another's quirks. Daniels introduces her "haunted doll Susan" to her horrified roommates at one point before earning more dropped jaws by noting, "People just know me as the girl that f-ked [former President Donald Trump]." Muniz notes later in the trailer of his former NBA player roomie Rodman's nudity habits, "We've all seen Dennis Rodman's dong."

The Surreal Life is executive produced by Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds Entertainment. Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes, Adam Gonzalez and Dan Caster will serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group with Donny Herran and Angela Liao as Executives in Charge for MTV Entertainment Group. Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan and Jordan Browne will serve as co-executive producers for 51 Minds.

Previous seasons of The Surreal Life starred celebrities including MC Hammer, Corey Feldman, Ron Jeremy, Vanilla Ice, Charo, Dave Coulier, Flavor Flav, Chyna, Da Brat and Omarosa Manigault. The Surreal Life returns with back-to-back episodes on Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.