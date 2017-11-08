Where Are They Now? – ‘The Surreal Life’

From 2003 to 2006, VH1’s The Surreal Life gave viewers a look at what happens when a group of mid-level celebrities live in a house together, taking fading stars from different areas of Hollywood and putting them together for two weeks.

The housemates’ antics were all captured on camera, as well as their participation in various group activities and the resulting and inevitable drama that comes with a large group of people living under one roof.

The show ran for two seasons on The WB and four on VH1, and helped thrust a few of its participants back into the spotlight, while many have since faded from public view.

Jordan Knight

Since his stint on the third season of The Surreal Life, Knight has reunited with his band, New Kids on the Block, which has enjoyed a resurgence of success after releasing new music and heading out on the road.

The group collaborated with the Backstreet Boys and toured with the band, billing themselves as NKOTBSB. NKOTB is currently headlining their Total Package Tour and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.

Knight has also released multiple solo albums and has appeared on several television shows.

Vanilla Ice

The rapper appeared on the second season of The Surreal Life, and also appeared on the spinoff The Surreal Life: Fame Games in 2007. He has also released multiple albums and currently hosts The Vanilla Ice Project on the DIY Network.

The show, which premiered in 2010, follows Ice as he renovates and flips homes.

Corey Feldman

Feldman, an ’80s heartthrob, has had his share of troubles since appearing on the show’s first season, attempting to continue a music career, which included a now-infamous appearance on the Today show in 2016.

The actor has since appeared on multiple TV shows and in several music videos. He released a memoir, Coreyography, in 2013 and is currently on tour in support of his album Angelic 2 the Core.

Dave Coulier

Coulier, a comedian best known for his role as Joey Gladstone on Full House, joined The Surreal Life‘s third season in 2004.

He currently tours doing standup comedy and is also reprising his role as Gladstone on the Netflix series Fuller House. Coulier married photographer Melissa Bring in 2014.

Omarosa Manigault

Manigault appeared on Season 5 of The Surreal Life after gaining fame as a contestant on The Apprentice, known for her turn as the season’s villain.

She later appeared on Celebrity Apprentice and currently works as a political aide in the White House and serves as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison for the Trump administration.

